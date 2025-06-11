Review: NEIL SIMON'S BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at The Pocket Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laughter echoed through The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs this weekend as Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park took center stage, bringing with it the warm, nostalgic charm of a classic American sitcom. Under the direction of Kevin Day, this production, which runs through Sunday, June 15, played like a delightful episode from the golden age of television: sharp, character-driven, and laugh-out-loud funny.

Kevin Brown as Paul Bratter

Photo Credit: Kathryn Lightsey

First premiering on Broadway in 1963, Barefoot in the Park was Neil Simon’s first major theatrical success and solidified his place as one of America’s most beloved playwrights. Known for his prolific output and impeccable comedic timing, Simon had a knack for capturing the quirks of everyday relationships and turning them into theatrical gold. With hits like The Odd Couple, Plaza Suite, and Lost in Yonkers, he dominated stages for decades. His genius lies in making the everyday seem extraordinary, and Barefoot in the Park is no exception.

The play centers on newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter as they settle into their very first apartment, a fifth-floor walk-up in Manhattan with no elevator, no heat, and a hole in the skylight. Paul, a strait-laced young lawyer, and Corie, a free-spirited romantic, quickly discover that wedded bliss comes with a few hiccups when real life starts creeping into their love nest. Add in a meddling mother-in-law, a flamboyant upstairs neighbor, and a botched dinner party, and you’ve got the makings of timeless comedic chaos.

Douglas Morris as Victor Velasco and Kayla White as Corie Bratter

Photo Credit: Kathryn Lightsey

Kayla White as Corie delivers a sparkling performance, full of effervescence and youthful impulsiveness. She’s a bundle of energy and emotion, making Corie’s zest for life both infectious and relatable. Kevin Brown plays Paul with perfect straight-man restraint, gradually unraveling as the situation around him spirals. The chemistry between the two is endearing and keeps the story grounded amidst the hilarity.

Douglas Morris as Victor Velasco and Christi Day as Ethel Banks

Photo Credit: Kathryn Lightsey

Christi Day gets my starry-heart eyes as Ethel Banks, Corie’s well-meaning and wonderfully high-strung mother. Her comedic timing is impeccable, and her transformation over the course of the play is both charming and believable. Douglas Morris brings delightful eccentricity to the role of Victor Velasco, the bohemian upstairs neighbor with a flair for the dramatic. His entrance alone sets the tone for Act II's antics.

Rounding out the cast are Jimmy Leach as the Telephone Repair Man and Sam Breashears as the Delivery Man, both of whom bring just the right amount of absurdity and warmth to their roles, making even the briefest appearances memorable.

What stood out most about this production was its true sitcom spirit. I felt like I was watching a tv show complete with the laugh tracks from my fellow audience members who laughed nonstop. The intimate nature of The Pocket Community Theatre made every line feel personal, like we were all in on the joke together. It’s a testament to the direction and cast that Simon’s mid-century humor still feels fresh and relevant.

The production’s set design was a true highlight, showcasing a lovingly detailed recreation of a 1960s New York apartment. With carefully chosen furniture and a lived-in charm, the stage felt like a real home. Windows that leaned in made it feel like they really were on the top floor. It added an extra area for physical comedy and added depth to the space, while the skylight allowed the snow to fall in the apartment. It was the kind of visual touch that made the audience chuckle, grounding the comedy in a tangible sense of place.

The Pocket Community Theatre is also looking to amplify its impact....literally. They’ve launched a fundraiser called Pocket Amplifiers, which aims to improve sound quality in their productions. For $600, patrons can donate a Shure wireless microphone, a vital tool for enhancing the audience's experience in this fabulous venue. It’s a worthy cause that supports both current and future performers.

Whether you’re a long-time Neil Simon fan or a newcomer to his witty world, this production of Barefoot in the Park is a joyful tribute to his legacy and a loving snapshot of a simpler, sillier time. And judging by the audience’s raucous laughter, Hot Springs is more than happy to take this barefoot walk down memory lane.

For more information about upcoming shows or to donate to the Pocket Amplifiers campaign, visit www.pockettheatre.com or call (501) 623-8585.

PRODUCTION CREW

Director -- Kevin Day

Assistant Director -- Bryan Miller

Producer -- Amber Moss

Lighting Design -- Thomas Griffin

Sound Design & Light/Sound Technician -- Aliltza Cabibi-Wilkin

Costumes -- Mara Magdalene

Props -- Bryan Miller and Amy Hronek

Set Design -- Bryan Miller and Dan Breshears

Stage Crew -- Sam Breashears, Kathryn Lightsey, Amy Hronek, Sam Youngs

Paybill Designer -- Jennifer Henley

Photographer -- Kathryn Lightsey

Reader Reviews