Review: BRIGHT STAR at Arkansas State University Beebe

Arkansas State University–Beebe brought soaring bluegrass, southern storytelling, and undeniable charm to the stage November 6–9 with their production of BRIGHT STAR, directed by Ryan Gibbons and Hope Hargrove, with music direction by Frank Pitts and Sam Holtkamp. Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, this musical blends foot-stomping Appalachian rhythms with a deeply emotional narrative, and ASU–Beebe rose to the challenge with warmth, energy, and a production full of student talent worth celebrating.

Set between the 1920s and 1940s, BRIGHT STAR follows the intertwining stories of literary editor Alice Murphy and young writer Billy Cane. As their paths cross, long-buried secrets come to light, unfolding across decades through powerful songs, tender relationships, and a surprising twist that hits with genuine emotional impact. It’s a show that asks: Can the wounds of the past lead us to brighter tomorrows? ASU–Beebe’s staging answers with a resounding yes.

This production was double-cast, with Alice Murphy portrayed by Quinn Darnold and Angelica Burns. For the Thursday performance I attended, Angelica Burns took the lead as Alice and delivered a moving and deeply invested performance. Burns captured Alice’s blend of youthful spark and adult resilience with emotional richness, and her warm, expressive vocals in “If You Knew My Story” immediately grounded the evening. She carried the narrative with a clarity and confidence well beyond her years.

Billy Cane was also double-cast, shared by Jake Johnson and Theo Canard. On Thursday, Theo Canard stepped into the role, and he was absolutely dashing as Billy Cane. Canard brought an earnest, wide-eyed optimism to the part that made Billy instantly lovable. His vocals were steady, and his hopeful energy radiated through every scene, anchoring the 1940s storyline with sincerity.

The supporting cast brought just as much conviction, including director Ryan Gibbons, who stepped onstage in the role of Daddy Murphy. Gibbons delivered a sobering and emotionally grounded performance, embodying the weight, fear, and rigid control of a father driven by the pressures of reputation and tradition. Meanwhile, the role of Daddy Cane was double-cast between Josiah Lillard and Bradlee Burroughs, bringing a gentle sincerity and a reliable fatherly presence to Billy’s arc.

From the very first harmonies, the ensemble showcased impressive vocal confidence. Their sound was rich, unified, and expressive; no small feat for a musical that leans so heavily on choral storytelling. This show has some powerful songs like “If You Knew My Story” and "Please Don't Take Him,” which breaks my heart every time! However, there are some really fun numbers too like “Whoa, Mama” and “Another Round” where the ensemble showed out their dance moves. Under Pitts and Holtkamp’s music direction, the bluegrass-inspired score maintained a lively rhythmic drive, and the onstage band created an intimate, rootsy atmosphere perfectly suited to the show.

What stood out most about ASU–Beebe’s Bright Star was its sincerity. Student productions always come with enthusiasm, but this cast dug deep, connecting genuinely with the story’s emotional stakes. They didn’t just perform the songs, they lived inside them. The audience felt the heartbreak, the joy, the pain, and ultimately the redemption that makes Bright Star such a beloved contemporary musical.

Now what is truly remarkable about ASU–Beebe is the strength and reach of its theatre program. For a two-year university, this department boasts an impressive number of theatre majors, students who are wholeheartedly trusting ASU–Beebe with their education and artistic development. That speaks volumes. It’s clear these students aren’t just passing through; they are investing in a program that invests in them. The faculty and creative team make it a priority to include as many students as possible in each production, offering maximum stage time, hands-on learning, and meaningful performance opportunities. From double-cast leads to a robust ensemble, everyone receives support, mentorship, and room to grow. The result is a thriving, student-centered environment where young performers feel valued, challenged, and celebrated. ASU–Beebe isn’t just producing shows, they’re building futures.

For more information about joining this thriving department, visit their website at https://www.asub.edu/degrees-and-certificates/theatre.

