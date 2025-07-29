Review: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I love Dolly Parton! Who doesn’t? She is a national treasure, and spreads joy to everyone. With that said, I am ashamed to say that I have never seen the 9 to 5 movie. In my defense, I was 3 years old when it came it. So, when I saw that The Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock was presenting 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, I was super excited. With Music and Lyrics by the Queen herself, Book by Patricia Resnick and Directed by my favorite Caelon Colbert, this production follows closely to the movie, or so I was told by the women sitting in front of me and insisted that I immediately watch the movie (I haven’t, but it is on my list). Running through Sunday, August 3rd, this is a popular one, so get your tickets at argentacontemporarytheatre.org before it all sells out.

Set in the late 1970s, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL follows three very different women: Violet, a sharp and seasoned office manager, Judy, a timid housewife newly entering the workforce, and Doralee, a Dolly-like secretary who’s often underestimated. Fed up with their sexist, egotistical boss, Franklin Hart Jr., the trio joins forces to take matters into their own hands. What exactly do they do to Frank? Well, if you haven’t seen the musical or the movie, I won’t spoil it, but trust me, it’s absolutely hilarious. Along the way, these women shake up the office culture and introduce progressive policies that make the workplace more inclusive and empowering for everyone.

Ok, so one thing I will spoil is that Dolly Parton herself (in video form) narrates the show. The way she is incorporated into the storytelling is pure magic. From the moment she appears, her unmistakable magnetism instantly creates a room full of smiles.

Makayla Lanae Shipe as Doralee Rhodes

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Now, not that I’m brazen enough to speak on behalf of Dolly herself, but Makayla Lanae Shipe absolutely wins my starry heart-eyes for her portrayal of Doralee Rhodes. Her voice, her mannerisms, her presence—every bit of it exuded that unmistakable Dolly sparkle. Makayla didn’t just imitate; she embodied the heart and humor of the character with such authenticity and charm that it felt like the closest thing to having Dolly Parton herself on stage. She was mesmerizing!

Patrice Williams as Violet Newstead

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

I was fully on board with Patrice Williams as Violet Newstead climbing her way to the top as CEO. She was commanding and poised, radiating intelligence and strength with every step she took. I especially loved her chemistry with the other women, because it felt like a genuine bond of trust and sisterhood. But what really added depth to her performance was the tenderness she showed in her scenes with Jeremiah Herman as Joe and Austin Bernard as her son, Josh. Her budding romance with Joe brought out a softer, more vulnerable side of Violet, while her relationship with Josh reminded us that behind the powerhouse professional was a devoted, loving mom doing it all.

Moriah Connerson as Judy Bernley

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Moriah Connerson fully embraced the role of Judy Bernley, capturing every nuance of her character’s journey. At first, she portrayed Judy with a soft, delicate vulnerability, making her transformation into a confident, empowered woman all the more impactful. When it came time for the show-stopping “Get Out and Stay Out,” Moriah brought the house down. Her voice soared with raw emotion and undeniable power, earning every bit of the praise. She didn’t just play Judy, she owned her, and we had an absolute blast cheering her on every step of the way.

Danny Troillet as Franklin Hart Jr

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Danny Troillet as Franklin Hart, Jr. was delightfully slimy and so much fun to watch as the over-the-top villain of the show. He cracked me up, and the antics throughout the show were perfectly outrageous, from his sleazy one-liners to the wild physical comedy that had the audience in stitches. Danny leaned into every ridiculous moment with gusto, and his commitment to being the pompous, chauvinistic boss made the comeuppance all the more satisfying. I do love a good bad guy.

Rita Woodward as Roz

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Other comedic acknowledgments go to Rita Woodward as Roz and Patti Airoldi as Margaret. Both women brought their own brand of hilarity to the stage and had the audience laughing every time they appeared. Rita’s portrayal of Roz, the overly loyal office tattletale, was a comedic gem. Her lovesick obsession with Mr. Hart and unexpected musical number were laugh-out-loud highlights. Patti Airoldi’s Margaret, the perpetually inebriated office lush, made the most of every entrance and exit with perfectly timed gags and slurred one-liners that always landed. These two stole scenes in the best way, adding just the right amount of chaos and charm to the office atmosphere.

As always, I love a live band! It makes my heart happy to hear them warm up before the show. Conductor Bob Bidewell brought together a fabulous group of musicians to bring this wonderful score alive. Though the Playbill doesn’t specifically say who played the typewriter part, the rest of the instruments as there.

THE BAND

Keyboard 1/Conductor -- Mr. Bidewell

Keyboard 2 – Jeannie Cross

Jake Wyatt – Percussion

Daniel Schoultz – Bass

Isaac Helgestad – Guitar

Evan Smith – Trombone

Jamie Joheim – Trumpet/Flugelhorn

Gabriel Womack -- Reeds

Hospitality here can’t be beat. I love coming to the Argenta, because I get to hang out with friends. I am happy to say that after a short time away, my favorite Bob Blevins has returned to help with the set and to make sure the patrons are happy. I also enjoy catching up with John Broadwater. He always gives me a moment, even when he is super busy. It’s the personal touches that keep the patrons happy. The specialized tumblers are super cool, too.

Shows here at the Argenta do tend to sell out, so seriously, if you haven’t gotten your tickets, do so now! Visit their website at argentacontemporarytheatre.org for more information.

