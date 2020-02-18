Parkview Theatre Will Present 9 To 5 THE MUSICAL

There's a better life, and you dream about it, don't you? Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High will present 9 to 5 The Musical this April at Metcalf Auditorium on the Parkview campus.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy, and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Parkview's public performances will be Friday, April 17th at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 18th at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 19th at 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $7 for students of all ages. Special group price for the April 17th, 9:30 a.m. matinee is available by reservation. Tickets for the public performances will be available at the theatre box office one hour prior to curtain and online at www.parkviewtheatre.com. Parkview is located at 2501 John Barrow Road in Little Rock.





