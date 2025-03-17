Neil Simon's RUMORS to be Presented at The Royal Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Players will bring Neil Simon's Rumors to life. Rumors hits the stage April 3rd-13th. Written by Tony Award winning playwright, Neil Simon, Rumors is a beloved fast-paced comedy. At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though it's only a flesh wound, Charlie Brock's self-inflicted injury sets off a series of events causing four couples to experience a severe attack of farce.

As their tenth wedding anniversary party commences, Charlie is left bleeding in another room, and his wife Myra is nowhere in sight. The first guests, lawyer Ken Gorman and his wife Chris, scramble to get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

The cast features several familiar actors as well as a few new faces to the Royal's stage including: Jeremy Clay, Summer Brinley, Ben Wright, Jamie Partain, Drew Ellis, Susan Thomey, Amy Armstrong, Trevor Armstrong, Tyler Berg, and Sarah Berg. The production is directed by Tyler Berg, produced by Carrie Clay, and stage managed by Ria Colvert. Rumors is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

The Royal Theatre is located at 111 S Market St, Benton, AR 72015. Ticket prices are: $20 for General Admission, $15 for Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the military and College students with valid i.d.; 12th Grade and below are $10. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://onthestage.tickets/the-royal-theatre. For accessible seating please email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org or call (501) 315-LIVE (voicemail only)

