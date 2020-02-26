Michael Serrecchia of A CHORUS LINE Will Teach Workshop at Southside High School Auditorium
Original Broadway Cast member of "A Chorus Line" Michael Serrecchia will be in Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 7th to teach A Chorus Line workshop!
The workshop is $30 for 3 hours with lunch provided. Starting at 10 AM, workshop attendees will learn the original choreography for "One". The workshop will end at 1 PM after a talkback with Mr. Serrecchia over lunch.
This event is open to all theatre lovers aged 13+, with all levels of experience welcome. Please dress comfortably and get ready to move and sweat! Soft soled or dance shoes required.
Date: March 7th 2020
Time: 10am - 1pm
Location: Southside High School Auditorium
4100 Gary Street
Fort Smith, AR
Price: $30 (includes lunch)
Information/Reservations: 479-646-1179