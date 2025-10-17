MALCOLM X AND REDD FOXX Extends One Week At T2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreSquared has announced that the world premiere of Malcolm X & Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem will extend its run through November 2, both in-person at TheatreSquared and streaming online, following an outpouring of community support and a streak of sold-out performances.

“This is Northwest Arkansas at its best,” said T2 Executive Director Shannon A. Jones. “This community showed up for new work, and in doing so helped give life to a play that will soon travel across the country. The extension is a direct result of that support—and now, audiences across the U.S. can experience what started right here.”

Written by nationally acclaimed playwright Jonathan Norton and commissioned by TheatreSquared, the play has drawn standing ovations and rave reviews since opening night. Local audiences embraced the show with such enthusiasm that T2 made the decision to extend both the live and streaming availability.

“There's a sense of pride in this room,” said Jones. “Audiences feel it—they know they're witnessing something bold, something original, and something that began in Fayetteville.”

Set in 1943 Harlem and featuring Malcolm X and Redd Foxx before they became icons, this fresh, funny, and deeply moving play follows the unexpected friendship of two young men over a kitchen sink—caught between heartbreak and history.

A Co-World Premiere Produced by TheatreSquared, City Theatre Company, Virginia Stage Company and Dallas Theater Center.