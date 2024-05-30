Inaugural Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas to Launch This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrity Attractions, in partnership with Argenta Contemporary Theatre, will present The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas. The first of its kind in Central Arkansas, the special regional program highlights and awards excellence in Central Arkansas high school musical theatre and will conclude with a one night only special showcase event in May 2025. The best female performer selected, and the best male performer selected will represent Central Arkansas in New York City at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, otherwise known as the Jimmy Awards, in June 2025.

Starting now, area high schools can register to be a part of the regional program at BroadwayBoundAwards.com. Nominee selection will begin in September 2024 for the 2024-2025 school year. A panel of adjudicators comprised of performing arts educators and professionals will attend all participating high school musical productions throughout the school year. After the season closes, all votes will be tallied and the best female and best male performer from each high school will be announced.

These students will take center stage at The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas in May 2025.

