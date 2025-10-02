EMMA Opens at A-State Drama Theatre This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arkansas State University Theatre will open its fall season with EMMA, a lively new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel by acclaimed playwright Kate Hamill. Directed by Brianna Larson, the production will run October 3–12, 2025, in Drama Theatre.

Hamill’s adaptation brings her trademark wit and modern sensibility to Austen’s world. The play follows Emma Woodhouse, a well-meaning but meddlesome heroine who attempts to orchestrate romance among her friends—only to discover that love has its own unpredictable plans. Overflowing with humor, charm, and social satire, this fresh take on Austen’s beloved tale promises an entertaining evening at the theatre.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place October 3, 10, and 11 at 7:30pm, with matinees on October 5 and 12 at 2:30pm. Tickets are $10–15 and can be purchased at astate.edu/tickets or by calling 870-972-ASU1.