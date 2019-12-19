December 19th Update: MARY POPPINS - Murray's Dinner Playhouse Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Arkansas Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Arkansas:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Michael Klucher - ELF - Murrys Dinner Playhouse 20%

Michael Klucher - MARY POPPINS - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 15%

Corbin Pitts - ELF - Murry's dinner playhouse 13%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Caelon Colbert - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre 15%

Dawson Teague - SEUSSICAL - North Little Rock High School 11%

Brandon Nichols - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre 8%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Braxton O. Johnson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre 31%

Benjamin Reed - MACBETH - Arkansas Shakespeare Theater 15%

Gabriel Pena - NATIVE GARDENS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Karen Q. Clark - MARY POPPINS - Murray's Dinner Playhouse 46%

Daisy Hobbs - CHICAGO - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 15%

Emily Wold - GUYS AND DOLLS - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Maria posadas - SEUSSICAL - North Little Rock High School 15%

Katie Satterfield - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

Rita Woodward - MAMMA MIA! - The Studio Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Paige Reynolds - MACBETH - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre 32%

Corrie E. Green - ROMEO AND JULIET - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre 24%

Emily Wold - MACBETH - Arkansas Shakespeare Theater 16%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

MARY POPPINS - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 23%

ELF - Murry's dinner playhouse 20%

CHICAGO - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 19%

Best Musical (non-professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre 20%

SEUSSICAL - North Little Rock High 17%

BIG FISH - Harding University 14%

Best Musical (professional)

MARY POPPINS - Murray's Dinner Playhouse 41%

CHICAGO - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 28%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre 19%

Best Play (non-professional)

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre 34%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Argenta Community Theatre 25%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 13%

Best Play (professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre 29%

MACBETH - Arkansas Shakespeare Theater 26%

NATIVE GARDENS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 15%

Theater of the Year

Argenta Community Theater 20%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 17%

North Little Rock High School 16%

