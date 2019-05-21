BELLA GAIA Takes the Stage at Walton Arts Center

Described as an "out of this world" experience by USA Today, BELLA GAIA comes to Walton Arts Center for one-night only Thursday, June 13 at 7 pm.

Tickets prices range from $10 to $20 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

BELLA GAIA (Beautiful Earth) is an unprecedented audio-visual experience that combines NASA satellite imagery of Earth, time-lapse nature photography and live world music and dance on stage.

Inspired by astronauts who spoke of the life changing power of seeing the Earth from space, director-composer Kenji Williams' award winning BELLA GAIA successfully simulates the overview effect from space flight by using NASA supercomputer data-visualizations to explore the relationship between humans and nature through time and space.

"BELLA GAIA transported me back into orbit, to feel the beauty and power of the Earth," said astronaut and spacewalker John Grunsfeld.



BELLA GAIA is performing as part of Artosphere, Walton Arts Center's Arts + Nature Festival. Visit waltonartscenter.org for more information about BELLA GAIA and the Artosphere Festival.

For more information about the Artosphere Festival and a complete event lineup, download the Artosphere App from Google Play or the Apple App StoreSM or visit artospherefestival.org.

Artosphere 2019 is sponsored by The Walton Family Foundation, Walmart/Sam's Club, Tyson, Experience Fayetteville, Visit Bentonville and Greenwood Gearhart. Support for Maestro Corrado Rovaris and Dover Quartet provided by Mary Ann & Reed Greenwood. 10x10 concert support provided by 3M/Post-it. AFO concertmaster support provided by Hannah & Greg Lee. Media support provided by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, KUAF 91.3FM Public Radio, Celebrate Arkansas and CitiScapes Magazine.

The Artosphere App is compatible with all standard smartphones and tablets. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

Walton Arts Center is Arkansas' largest and busiest performing arts presenter. Each year more than 195,000 people from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and beyond attend more than 400 events at Walton Arts Center, including performances, rehearsals, community gatherings, receptions, weddings and more. Approximately 45,000 students and teachers participate annually in arts learning programs at Walton Arts Center, and almost 200 volunteers donate 21,000 hours of time each year to its operations. Walton Arts Center presents entertainers and artists from around the world including Broadway musicals, renowned dance companies, International Artists, up-and-coming jazz musicians and more. As a non-profit organization, Walton Arts Center enjoys the generous support of public sector funding, corporate sponsorship and private donors who help bring world-class arts experiences to Northwest Arkansas. To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You