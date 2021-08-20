Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Will Require Proof of Vaccination For Upcoming Events

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has announced that beginning September 1, all audience members will be required to be fully vaccinated to attend events. Proof of vaccination will be required upon arrival at any ASO indoor concert.

Check out the Orchestra's full safety policy at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/safety.

Read the full statement below:

Our top priority is the safety of our community, as well as our audiences, performers, and staff. In consultation with medical and public health experts and at the request of many of our artists, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be implementing a mandatory vaccine policy for audiences, who will be asked to show proof of vaccination beginning on September 1, 2021. Proof of vaccination will be required upon arrival at any ASO indoor concert. In compliance with the CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, the hall may be at full capacity for select performances. Per the City of Little Rock and ASO's primary venues, the Robinson Center and the Clinton Presidential Library, face masks are always required, unless eating or drinking.

All audience members must be fully vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you receive a second dose in a two-dose vaccine series or two weeks after you receive a single-dose vaccine.

Patrons may show proof of vaccination by presenting a physical vaccination card, a photo of a physical card, or a digital confirmation of vaccination. In accordance with these protocols, all guests must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport (guests younger than 18 will not be required to show an ID).