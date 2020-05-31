Arkansas Public Theatre Cancels Summer Production of PIPPIN; Rescheduled METEOR SHOWER

Arkansas Public Theatre has announced the cancellation of its summer production of Pippin due to the health crisis.

In addition, the company has announced rescheduled dates for its upcoming production of Meteor Shower.

"As one might imagine, this decision did not come easily for any of us at APT, especially knowing the large number of performers who had hearts set on being in this stunning production," APT said in a statement.

Going forward, the company will present Steve Martin's Meteor Shower July 24-26, 30- August 2, and 6-9, 2020.

Read the full statement at https://www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/#new-page-3.

Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You