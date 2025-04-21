Amanda Horton Honored at University of Central Arkansas in Conway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Central Arkansas recently honored exceptional faculty and staff during the annual Faculty and Staff Recognition Celebration held on April 15.

UCA Public Appearances executive director, Amanda Horton, was one of three finalists selected for the Employee of the Year Award. This award is presented each year to a full-time staff member who has shown extraordinary performance to the university community over the past year. This person is a well-rounded employee who goes above and beyond and truly cares about students, colleagues and UCA.

Amanda became director of Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA in 2013, since then, she has greatly contributed to arts and culture at the university and throughout Central Arkansas. She is now executive director over the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts as well as Reynolds and prepares programming for both facilities as well as a Main Stage Education Series for school children from around the state

Comments