iHeartRadio Music Festival's 2025 Lineup Includes Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, & More

iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, the annual concert event taking place on Friday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will feature performances by Bryan Adams, Ed SHeeran, Feid, GloRilla, Jelly Roll, John Fogerty, Justice, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Sammy Hagar, Tate McRae, The Offspring, Tim McGRaw, with more to be announced. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Each night, the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Hulu subscribers. Additional information about the livestream will be posted across Hulu’s platform and social media channels.

Eligible Capital One cardholders will have priority access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or while presale tickets last. Cardholders will also be able to add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy an exclusive pre-show party with LL Cool J on Friday or Jelly Roll on Saturday, inclusive of food, drinks & a private performance. Pre-sale info and tickets will be available here.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

