Zowie Bowie, The 5th Dimension And More Perform At Cannery In January

Cannery Casino Hotel will bring an exciting entertainment lineup to The Club in January, including acclaimed rock band Zowie Bowie, the King James Brown tribute show, vocal group The 5th Dimension and tribute rock band Arch Allies. Guests can also enjoy free live entertainment at The Club's Free Show Fridays and Pin-Ups Bar all month long.

Zowie Bowie

Friday, January 10

Award-winning rock band Zowie Bowie has received rave reviews since its power-packed show initially debuted in Las Vegas. Through the years, Zowie Bowie has received the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" Award seven times for its high-energy concert experiences.

The band is led by local headliner Chris Phillips and has brought the show to top venues throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Zowie Bowie also wrote, recorded and performed an original song called "Road to Victory" for Las Vegas' professional hockey team.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

King James Brown

Saturday, January 11

Soul, funk and R&B tribute artist King James Brown will bring his electrifying James Brown tribute show to The Club at Cannery. Throughout his five decades-long career, the celebrated tribute artist has performed with legendary artists, including B.B. King, The Temptations, Frank Sinatra Jr. and others. King James Brown is also in the process of recording his first album that will feature his lead single, "Soul of a Dancer."

Audiences will enjoy performances of Brown's greatest hits, including "I Got You (I Feel Good)," "Please, Please, Please," "Poppa's Got a Brand New Bag," "Try Me," "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

The 5th Dimension

Saturday, January 18

The 5th Dimension rose to fame after the release of their hit single "Up, Up, and Away," becoming one of the most well-known songs in music history, earning the group several Grammy Awards. Throughout the group's career, The 5th Dimension has released more than a dozen hit albums, receiving 14 gold records, six platinum records and six Grammy Awards. The band has also brought their hits to renowned stages all over the world, including a show at Radio City Music Hall with the late Frank Sinatra.

The group's show features live performances of their classic hits, including "Up, Up, and Away," "One Less Bell to Answer," "Wedding Bell Blues," "Stone Soul Picnic," "Last Night I Didn't Get to Sleep" and "Aquarius/Let The Sun Shine In."

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Arch Allies

Saturday, January 25

Featuring the classic hits of Bon Jovi, Boston, Def Leppard, Journey, REO Speedwagon and Styx, tribute band Arch Allies will rock the crowd with a collective set of '80s favorites. The band covers some of Bon Jovi's biggest hits, including "Livin' On A Prayer" and "You Give Love A Bad Name;" Boston hits like "More Than a Feeling" and "Amanda;" Def Leppard chart-toppers, including "Love Bites" and "Pour Some Sugar on Me;" Journey's classics, such as "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Open Arms;" REO Speedwagon favorites like "Take It On the Run" and "Keep On Loving You;" and Styx hits like "Come Sail Away" and "Renegade."

Arch Allies is comprised of band members creating high-energy, classic rock sing-along performances with dynamic vocals, huge guitars solos, dashing keyboards and powerful drum sounds.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.





