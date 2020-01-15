Zowie Bowie, 4NR â€“ Tribute To Foreigner And More Perform At Suncoast In February

Suncoast Showroom will bring highly-acclaimed tribute performers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in February, including acclaimed rock band Zowie Bowie, "4NR - Tribute to Foreigner," the Reckless in Vegas Valentine's Day Show, soul group The Box Tops, "Mirage - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" and "Evil Waze - Tribute to Santana." Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

Zowie Bowie

Friday, February 7 and Friday, March 6

Award-winning rock band Zowie Bowie has received rave reviews since its power-packed show initially debuted in Las Vegas. Through the years, Zowie Bowie has received the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" Award seven times for its high-energy concert experiences.

The band is led by local headliner Chris Phillips and has brought the show to top venues throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Zowie Bowie also wrote, recorded and performed an original song called "Road to Victory" for Las Vegas' professional hockey team.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, January 10 at noon.

4NR - Tribute to Foreigner

Saturday, February 8

Comprised of experienced, world-class touring and recording session musicians from Los Angeles, Boston, New York and the U.K., the band 4NR formed in 2012, paying tribute to the legendary classic rock band Foreigner. 4NR's excellent ability to reproduce Foreigner's timeless rock hits like "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "Hot Blooded" and "Urgent" has impressed fans from across the world, bringing them the ultimate Foreigner tribute experience.

The tribute band's members include Kyle Frost on lead vocals, Patrick McGrath on guitar, keyboard and vocals, Andy Gustafson on bass and vocals, Andy Qunta on keyboard, guitar and vocals and Bob Duda on drums and vocals.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Reckless in Vegas Valentine's Day Show

Friday, February 14

Reckless In Vegas has blended the imagery, banter and timeless music from the 1960s era in Las Vegas with a contemporary rock band aesthetic. The trio has created a romantic Valentine's Day show perfect for a night out for sweethearts, featuring modern versions of timeless songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis, Sonny & Cher, Frankie Valli, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash, Bobby Darin and more.

Whether audiences remember the swinging Vegas lounge days or were born later, Reckless In Vegas has something for everyone. Video montages, dialogue, humor, modern hard-rocking grooves and moments of balladry combine to create a truly original take on this classic genre.

The Reckless In Vegas trio is comprised of Michael Shapiro on lead vocals and guitar, Ryan Low on drums and vocals, and Chris Nichols on bass and vocals.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Suncoast Showroom is also offering a Valentine's Day special for couples, starting from $52 plus taxes and fees, that includes tickets to the show and a bottle of Gambino sparkling wine, available through Ticketmaster.

The Box Tops

Saturday, February 15

Formed in 1967, The Box Tops recorded a string of hits, including the worldwide No. 1 mega hit, "The Letter" as well as seven additional Top-40 hits, including "Cry Like a Baby," "Soul Deep," "Neon Rainbow," "Choo Choo Train," "Sweet Cream Ladies, Forward March" and "Turn on a Dream."

In 2015, original bassist and vocalist Bill Cunningham, and original guitarist and vocalist Gary Talley teamed up with veteran music industry bandleader and manager Rick Levy to bring the music of The Box Tops back to fans. Since then, the group has performed for tens of thousands of fans around the world. In November 2018, The Box Tops were inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

The show will highlight the band's hit records and Memphis music of the '60s, including songs that influenced the members as young teens growing up in a musical area. The Box Tops' show is complete with a live horn section, vintage video projection and an unforgettable journey throughout music history.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Mirage - The to Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, February 22

Formed in Los Angeles, Calif., tribute band "Mirage - Visions of Fleetwood Mac" celebrates the music of renowned rock band Fleetwood Mac, capturing their unique style and sound. Mirage brings audiences an authentic Fleetwood Mac concert experience, performing the band's greatest hits "The Chain," "Dreams," "Don't Stop," "Gold Dust Woman" and more.

The tribute band's current lineup includes Michelle Tyler as Stevie Nicks, Gary Hagen as Lindsey Buckingham, Annie Boxell as Christine McVie, Bob Weitz as John McVie and Richard Graham as Mick Fleetwood.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Evil Waze - Tribute to Santana

Saturday, February 29

The ultimate Santana tribute experience, Evil Waze, features frontman Mike Torres on guitar. Torres learned how to play the guitar from his father at the age of seven and has spent the last five decades mastering his talent. Torres went on to perform with mega acts, such as Michael McDonald, The Miracles, Spyro Gyra and more, and later formed the tribute group Evil Waze.

Evil Waze band members include some of the finest musicians from Mexico and Cuba, creating exceptional renditions of Carlos Santana's iconic style and sound. Audiences will enjoy Evil Waze's performances of Santana's classic and new hits, including "Smooth," "Maria Maria," "Black Magic Woman," "Evil Ways" and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Suncoast Sock Hop

Sock Hops at Suncoast will bring guests back to the 1950s with free live entertainment and dancing, happening on Fridays in January from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, February 21 The NiteKings 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, February 28 Déjà Vu 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, February 1 Absolute and DJ Twin 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. For the February entertainment lineup, please visit www.suncoastcasino.com/dine/casual-dining/90-Ninety.





