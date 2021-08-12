Xavier Mortimer Celebrates World Premiere Of THE DREAM MAKER at The STRAT

Award-winning, worldwide internet phenomenon Xavier Mortimer celebrated the World Premiere of his new show, "The Dream Maker" at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod inside the refreshed STRAT Theater on August 11, 2021, to unanimous acclaim.



The most-followed magician on the Las Vegas Strip, with more than five billion views online, 10 million followers and numerous appearances on TV shows such as America's Got Talent, Masters of Illusion and Penn and Teller Fool Us, Mortimer is still the first ever Cirque du Soleil featured performer to have his own headlining show on the Strip, taking the Las Vegas magic scene by storm.



Mortimer's celebration began with a VIP reception inside the 108 Observation Deck at The STRAT, showcasing spectacular views as well as cocktails, small bites and guests including "The Dream Maker" producer/director Alex Goude, female impersonator Frank Marino, SPI Entertainment's Alex Schecter, Allie Sparks and fellow magician, David Goldrake, among others.



Entering his fifth year headlining in Las Vegas, Xavier's "The Dream Maker," produced and directed by one of France's most acclaimed theater directors and television hosts, Alex Goude, delivers a dynamic and visual, family-friendly production that can be enjoyed by audiences from around the world. Mortimer has added his own touch to magic by creating a show with creative and original illusions, comedy and a poetic storyline.



During the pandemic, Mortimer took to social media with his illusions while his live show was temporarily shut down so that he could continue to bring his magic to fans around the world. Some of these videos broke records, one of them being the most viewed video worldwide on Facebook in June 2020 with more than 354 million views. In all, Mortimer received more than five billion views on social media as of May 2021, and more than 10 million followers in one year - a record for any magician in the world.

With this new visibility, Mortimer caught the eye of numerous celebrities, including multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Jason Derulo, who reached out to collaborate on mind-blowing videos that took TikTok and Instagram by storm, garnering nearly 75 million views.



"Xavier Mortimer - The Dream Maker" will perform nightly, (Dark Tuesday), at 6 p.m. inside The STRAT Theater at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $39 - $89 + taxes and fees and can be purchased at XavierMortimer.com or The STRAT Box Office, TheSTRAT.com or by calling 702-380-7777. For celebrations and groups, please call 725-200-3701 or 866-633-0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com.