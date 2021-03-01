Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vegas Engagement Extended For Comedienne April Brucker

Launched in mid-December, BurlesQ features classic showgirls directed by Folies Bergere alumna Cari Byers.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Vegas Engagement Extended For Comedienne April Brucker The special guest star engagement for actress, comedienne and reality television personality April Brucker has been extended in BurlesQ, an all-female revue at Alexis Park Resort, after a successful 10-week run of sold-out performances.

Launched in mid-December, BurlesQ features classic showgirls directed by Folies Bergere alumna Cari Byers with dance and musical numbers by renowned Vegas performers JuJu Bea, La Luna, Maxine Gun Kelly, Mickey Blue Eyes, Sierra Mistress and Tricky Tatiana with veteran Strip comedian Sean E. Cooper as emcee.

"I'm honored and privileged to be part of this fabulous Vegas success story with such a phenomenal cast," said Ms. Brucker.

The revue operates under state-mandated COVID guidance including capacity limits, socially distanced seating and a 25-foot gap between the audience and the stage.

"That stage gap is certainly a challenge for comedy. However, the audiences have been so phenomenally receptive, I couldn't say no to extending my contract for at least another 10 weeks," added Ms. Brucker.

A former New Yorker, Ms. Brucker performed for more than a decade in Manhattan cabarets (Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, The Metropolitan Room), comedy clubs (Broadway Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, Standup New York) and off-Broadway shows, including "Murdered By The Mob," New York's longest running dinner theater production.

Her television credits include Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, The Layover, My Strange Addiction, Today , Videos After Dark, The Wendy Williams Show, What Would You Do? and numerous other domestic and international TV shows.

Her new book, Don't Read My Lips! - America's Foremost Female Ventriloquist Reveals the Secrets of a Successful Vent, is scheduled for publication next month (CFBP Bestsellers, ISBN-10: 0-9842085-8-5).


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I'm In Tech Phone Case
Dancer Definition Poster
Broadway Baby Unisex Shirt

Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories
Jing Las Vegas To Host Wine Tasting Tuesdays, Beginning February 23 Photo

Jing Las Vegas To Host Wine Tasting Tuesdays, Beginning February 23

ABSINTHE to Return to Caesars Palace in March Photo

ABSINTHE to Return to Caesars Palace in March

BWW Feature: The Cocktail Cabaret Brings Back the Dinner and a Show at The Italian America Photo

BWW Feature: The Cocktail Cabaret Brings Back the Dinner and a Show at The Italian American Club of Southern Nevada

Winchester Dondero Cultural Center Reopens With Concert By the Youth Camerata Orchestra Photo

Winchester Dondero Cultural Center Reopens With Concert By the Youth Camerata Orchestra


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kravis Classroom Connection Hosts ONE SMALL STEP with Palm Beach Symphony & Demetrius Klein Dance Company
  • NEXT STOP BROADWAY Offers Acting, Dance Training For Teens At Coral Springs Center For The Arts
  • Veteran Husband And Wife Team, William and Sue Wills, Begin 25th Year of Touring
  • Submission Are Now Open for the 2021 LDub Documentary Film Festival at Lake Worth Playhouse