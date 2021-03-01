Vegas Engagement Extended For Comedienne April Brucker

The special guest star engagement for actress, comedienne and reality television personality April Brucker has been extended in BurlesQ, an all-female revue at Alexis Park Resort, after a successful 10-week run of sold-out performances.

Launched in mid-December, BurlesQ features classic showgirls directed by Folies Bergere alumna Cari Byers with dance and musical numbers by renowned Vegas performers JuJu Bea, La Luna, Maxine Gun Kelly, Mickey Blue Eyes, Sierra Mistress and Tricky Tatiana with veteran Strip comedian Sean E. Cooper as emcee.

"I'm honored and privileged to be part of this fabulous Vegas success story with such a phenomenal cast," said Ms. Brucker.

The revue operates under state-mandated COVID guidance including capacity limits, socially distanced seating and a 25-foot gap between the audience and the stage.

"That stage gap is certainly a challenge for comedy. However, the audiences have been so phenomenally receptive, I couldn't say no to extending my contract for at least another 10 weeks," added Ms. Brucker.

A former New Yorker, Ms. Brucker performed for more than a decade in Manhattan cabarets (Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, The Metropolitan Room), comedy clubs (Broadway Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, Standup New York) and off-Broadway shows, including "Murdered By The Mob," New York's longest running dinner theater production.

Her television credits include Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, The Layover, My Strange Addiction, Today , Videos After Dark, The Wendy Williams Show, What Would You Do? and numerous other domestic and international TV shows.

Her new book, Don't Read My Lips! - America's Foremost Female Ventriloquist Reveals the Secrets of a Successful Vent, is scheduled for publication next month (CFBP Bestsellers, ISBN-10: 0-9842085-8-5).