VIRAL LIVE WITH SARAH HESTER ROSS To Debut At Notoriety Live, February 10
The world-traveling entertainer can also be seen at Bar at Times Square at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in the top-rated dueling piano show in Las Vegas.
Sarah Hester Ross returns to Notoriety Live on Thursday, Feb. 10 to launch an all-new show, "Viral LIVE with Sarah Hester Ross." The multi-talented musical comedian and TikTok star will host the alt-comedy variety show, which features viral sensations brought to audiences live on stage every other Thursday through March 24.
"Viral LIVE with Sarah Hester Ross" will offer a rotating lineup of internet all-stars from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube including Tom McGovern, award-winning Donald Trump impersonator John Di Domenico, Toiley T. Paper, Matt Donnelly: The Mind Noodler, Morgan Jay, Elisabeth Wykert, Austin Archer, Cearra OSullivan, Gwenna Laithland, Brian Moller, Christina Balonek, Scott D Henry, Charlie Quinn Starling and Playboy Manbaby's Robbie Pfeffer, among others.