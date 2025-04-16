UNLV College Of Fine Arts Reveals Arts In The Center's Second Season at the Commercial Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clark County and the UNLV College of Fine Arts continue their mission to bring the arts back to historic Commercial Center with the final productions of its second season of Arts in the Center.

Arts in the Center, which debuted in 2023, presents students from various arts-focused disciplines throughout the UNLV College of Fine Arts in free performances and presentations at The Composers Room inside its Showroom at the historic Commercial Center (953 E. Sahara Ave.).

“Arts in the Center celebrates the remarkable talent, creativity and collaboration that shape our College of Fine Arts and its partnership with Clark County. It's the perfect opportunity to place the arts at the heart of our community—where they belong. We are proud to showcase the diverse voices and disciplines that make UNLV a cultural powerhouse in Southern Nevada and beyond,” said Warren D. Cobb, Associate Dean, College of Fine Arts



Admission to all events is free and features complimentary appetizers and beverages at the Composer's Room before and during the performance. Guests must make reservations to attend by visiting TheComposersRoom.com. All ages are welcome; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The remaining Arts in the Center 2024-2025 Season includes*:

Wednesday, April 30: “I'm Here: An Evening of Musical Theatre Songs”

Performance begins at 7 PM

This delightful evening features musical highlights from Broadway and beyond. Join students from the Nevada Conservatory Theatre for an evening of music and stories about the evolution and innovation of musical theatre.

RSVP: https://www.universe.com/events/unlv-arts-in-the-center-new-musical-workshop-tickets-Z9Q5CV

Monday, May 5: Mariachi in the Center

Performance begins at 7 PM

UNLV's own Mariachi Revolucion makes their debut concert performance hot off of their Mariachi Extravaganza performance with famed musician Jonathan Palomar. Mariachi Revolucion will perform all the hits, welcoming the students of Mariachi Joya from Las Vegas High School to open the performance. While it is the debut concert for students of Mariachi Revolucion, members of the band - as well as members of Mariachi Joya - have performed on some of the world's biggest stages both locally and nationally, including The Smith Center, Allegiant Stadium and The White House.

RSVP: https://www.universe.com/events/unlv-arts-in-the-center-mariachi-extravaganza-tickets-V39BYF



Wednesday, June 4: Heart of Cinema Short Film Showcase

The program begins at 7 PM and includes a 30-minute Q&A with the students and professors following the screening.

The Heart of Cinema Short Film Showcase celebrates the creativity, passion, and storytelling excellence of emerging UNLV student filmmakers. Featuring a curated selection of original short documentaries and fictional films, this showcase offers an exciting glimpse into the future of cinema. From bold narratives to innovative visual storytelling, these films reflect the diverse voices and visionary talent thriving at UNLV. The event is presented by the UNLV College of Fine Arts Department of Film.

RSVP: https://www.universe.com/events/unlv-arts-in-the-center-heart-of-cinema-short-film-showcase-tickets-MBSZ47

*Additional Arts in the Center exhibitions may be announced.



