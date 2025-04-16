UNLV College Of Fine Arts Reveals Arts In The Center's Second Season at the Commercial Center

Arts in the Center, which debuted in 2023, presents students from various arts-focused disciplines throughout the UNLV College of Fine Arts in free performances.
Clark County and the UNLV College of Fine Arts continue their mission to bring the arts back to historic Commercial Center with the final productions of its second season of Arts in the Center.
Arts in the Center, which debuted in 2023, presents students from various arts-focused disciplines throughout the UNLV College of Fine Arts in free performances and presentations at The Composers Room inside its Showroom at the historic Commercial Center (953 E. Sahara Ave.).
“Arts in the Center celebrates the remarkable talent, creativity and collaboration that shape our College of Fine Arts and its partnership with Clark County. It's the perfect opportunity to place the arts at the heart of our community—where they belong. We are proud to showcase the diverse voices and disciplines that make UNLV a cultural powerhouse in Southern Nevada and beyond,” said Warren D. Cobb, Associate Dean, College of Fine Arts
Admission to all events is free and features complimentary appetizers and beverages at the Composer's Room before and during the performance. Guests must make reservations to attend by visiting TheComposersRoom.com. All ages are welcome; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The remaining Arts in the Center 2024-2025 Season includes*:
*Additional Arts in the Center exhibitions may be announced.
Videos