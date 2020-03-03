UNLV College Of Fine Arts Announces Lineup of April Events

UNLV College of Fine Arts has announced its lineup of April events. See full details below.

Las Vegas Baroque Festival: Ensemble Phoenix Munich: Music of the German Baroque

Apr. 2, 2020, 7pm to 9pm

$25/$20 seniors/youth under 12/military. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

Ensemble Phoenix is a period instrumental and vocal ensemble that has performed internationally, recorded for EPM, Harmonia Mundi France, and Sony/DHM. They propose to present a concert of sacred music of the seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries by Rosenmüller, Buxtehude, Biber, and others.

Tickets

Las Vegas Baroque Festival: UNLV Early Music Ensemble

Apr. 3, 2020, 2pm to 4pm

Free and open to the public. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

Join the UNLV Early Music Ensemble for a potpourri of baroque music as part of the LV Baroque Festival.

Las Vegas Baroque Festival -UNLV School of Music Faculty and Friends Concert

Apr. 3, 2020, 7pm to 9pm

Free and open to the public. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

Las Vegas Baroque Festival -Modern Medieval Voices: The Divine Feminine

Apr. 4, 2020, 7pm to 9pm

$25 / $20 seniors/youth under 12/military. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

ModernMedieval is an all female ensemble created by Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, former member of the world renowned vocal quartet Anonymous 4. She is joined by Martha Cluver and Eliza Bagg from the celebrated ensemble Roomful of Teeth to present programs that combine medieval singing, Renaissance polyphony, and baroque works with commissions of new music. For the 2020 Las Vegas Baroque Festival, Modern Medieval will perform a program of music exploring music written by and/or for nuns. This program will feature music that was being written and sung in convents, from the Middle Ages (Hildegard of Bingen, music from the Las Huelgas Codex) to the Baroque period,(Isabella Leonarda, Margarita Cozzolani), including music written for the nuns by male composers (Giulio Cesare Arresti) as well as the nuns themselves. They will also feature new music by composers inspired by the music and writings of Hildegard of Bingen (Caroline Shaw, Daniel Thomas Davis, Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek).

Find Out More

Las Vegas Baroque Festival -Baroque Voices Conference

Apr. 4, 2020, 9am to 5pm

$75. Alta Ham Fine Arts, Room 147.

Join scholars from around the world as they discuss singers' training and personas, voices of women in the baroque, the sole Mexican castrato during the eighteenth century, and much more!

Find Out More

Las Vegas Baroque Festival -UNLV Singers and Las Vegas Master Singers

Apr. 5, 2020, 2pm to 4pm

$25 / $20 seniors/youth under 12/military. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

Presented as part of the LV Baroque Festival, choral ensembles will present works by Heinrich Schütz, including "Meine Seele," SWV 494 and "Musikalische Exequien," SWV 279-81.

Tickets

Pop Music Lecture: Matt Sakakeeny On New Orleans Jazz

Apr. 6, 2020, 7pm to 9pm

Free and open to the public. Alta Ham Fine Arts, Room 147.

How do young people acquire musical knowledge? In New Orleans, children grow up surrounded by live music-making: jazz, rhythm & blues, funk and local African American parading traditions known as "jazz funerals" and "second lines." The level of cultural immersion is unique to New Orleans, but my research shows that young people must also be introduced to music education in schools in order to become professional musicians. In this presentation I situate the Southern tradition of school marching bands (as featured in Beyoncé's Homecoming) within a wide range of musical activities that young black New Orleanians encounter on their path to becoming performers.

Find Out More

NEXTET New Music

Apr. 6, 2020, 7:30pm to 9pm

Free and open to the public. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

Join Dr. Kimberly Mack for a conversation about two transatlantic blueswomen who create works in the mold of the early-20th-century American blues queen. Focusing on mid-20th-century American blues legend Big Mama Thornton, and the late contemporary English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, this talk considers the ways in which blueswomen talk back to their limiting representations through autobiographical self-expression. In Thornton's early years, she was dubbed the "New Bessie Smith," serving as a bridge between the classic blueswomen and contemporary reimaginings of the classic blues queen. Through unconventional autobiographical performances on stage and in interviews, Thornton reclaimed ownership of her work as young white performers such as Elvis Presley and Janis Joplin garnered critical accolades and enjoyed tremendous commercial success covering her songs. The lyrics of Amy Winehouse, too, are part of a tradition of American classic blues expression. In songs such as "You Know I'm No Good" and "Wake Up Alone," Winehouse's vocals, lyrics, and performance style engage with music traditionally performed by blacks in the United States and create an alternative autobiography that contests her public persona largely derived from sexist and misogynistic mass-media representations of her life.

More Info

Lecture & Book Signing-William L. Fox on Michael Heizer

Apr. 9, 2020, 7pm to 9pm

Free and open to the public. Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art Auditorium.

Michael Heizer is among the greatest, and often least accessible, American artists. As one of the last living figures who launched the Land Art movement, his legacy of works that are literally and metaphorically monumental has an incalculable influence on the world of sculpture and environmental art. But his seclusion in the remote Nevada desert, as well as his notorious obduracy, have resulted in significant gaps in our critical understanding. Michael Heizer: The Once and Future Monuments spans the breadth of Heizer's career, uniquely combining fieldwork, personal narrative, and biographical research to create the first major assessment in years of this titan of American art.

More Info

The Miró Quartet

Apr. 16, 2020, 7:30pm

$30 - All Seats. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

The Miró Quartet is one of America's most celebrated and dedicated string quartets. The New Yorker called them "furiously committed" and the Cleveland Plain-Dealer noted they possessed "exceptional tonal focus and interpretive intensity." For the past twenty years the Quartet has performed throughout the world on the most prestigious concert stages.

Tickets

Celebrate 15 Years of Guitar at UNLV with Raphaël Feuillâtre

$35 - All Seats. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

A student of master guitarist Roland Dyens, Raphaël Feuillâtre won first place at the 2018 Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist Competition.

Tickets

UNLV Dance: Artistic Signatures

Apr. 23 - Apr. 26

$18 - All Seats. Dance Studio One (HFA 111)

The season ends with "Artistic Signatures," a collection of works choreographed by the Bachelor of Fine Arts majors in dance performance and choreography. This concert will also feature lighting design from the Bachelor of Arts Production and Management majors.

Dates and Tickets

UNLV Choral Ensembles: Desert Rose Festival & Concert

Apr. 24, 2020, 7:30pm

$10 all seats. Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.

A full day of choral workshops for high school choir students culminates in a performance of the university choirs and guest artists.

Tickets

Opera Workshop I: Love & Marriage

Apr. 28, 2020, 7:30pm

$10 - All Seats. Doc Rando Recital Hall.

UNLV Opera Theater presents "Love & Marriage," scenes from opera about love and marriage.

Tickets

UNLV Music: Symphonic Winds in Concert

Apr. 30, 2020, 7:30pm

$10 all seats. Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.

The UNLV Symphonic Winds perform, conducted by Anthony LaBounty.

Tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You