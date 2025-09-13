Twice The Laughs: Comedy Star Don Barnhart Rotates Residency in Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hailed as one of today's top comedians, Don Barnhart will now rotate his residency between the two Delirious Comedy Club locations in Las Vegas, bringing audiences twice the laughs at two of the city's hottest comedy spots.

Barnhart, known for his sharp wit, fearless honesty, and laugh-out-loud storytelling, headlines regularly at Delirious Comedy Club inside the Downtown Fremont Street showroom and at the Delirious Comedy Club inside Silver Sevens Casino. With this new schedule, fans can catch him delivering his signature mix of clever social commentary, playful improvisation, and relatable humor in multiple venues each week.

Joining Barnhart and filling in at the opposite club when he rotates are nationally touring headliners seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, and more, along with showcases featuring some of the hottest up-and-coming comedy stars of tomorrow.

A Las Vegas staple, Barnhart is more than a headliner-he's a seasoned pro. Trained at The Second City Conservatory in Los Angeles and mentored by icons Robin Williams and Jonathan Winters, Barnhart has spent decades honing his craft. He has entertained audiences worldwide, including thousands of U.S. troops in war zones, where his comedy doubled as a powerful morale booster.

"Comedy is about connection," says Barnhart. "Rotating between both clubs allows me to reach even more audiences in Las Vegas, and I'm excited to keep the laughter rolling in both rooms."

From late-night comedy to family-friendly shows, Barnhart's versatility has made him one of the most sought-after comics working today. His long-standing reputation as both a performer and producer proves why **Delirious Comedy Club-one of the highest-rated comedy clubs in Las Vegas-**continues to be the best comedy deal in town. Consistently earning 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Google, Delirious is celebrated by audiences for its intimate atmosphere, world-class talent, and unbeatable value. As one reviewer raved, "Hands down the best comedy club in Vegas!"

Showtimes and Ticket Information:

· Delirious Comedy Club - Fremont Street: Tuesday-Sunday at 7pm, with additional shows at 7pm & 9pm on Friday and Saturday. Full dinner and bar service available inside the showroom.

· Delirious Comedy Club - Silver Sevens Casino: Thursday-Sunday at 8pm, with additional shows at 8pm & 10pm on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy free parking and insane drink specials and a full food menu before or after the show at City Café adjacent to the showroom.

Tickets and full show schedules are available at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com

About Don Barnhart

Don Barnhart is a nationally touring comedian, Las Vegas headliner, and the driving force behind Delirious Comedy Club and The House of Magic. He got his start as the emcee and talent coordinator at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, where he worked with many of the top comedy stars of today including Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno and Jim Carrey. With a career spanning decades, he has performed for audiences across the globe, headlined top clubs and cruise ships, and entertained U.S. military personnel worldwide. His stand-up is a mix of observational humor, social commentary, and quick-fire improvisation, proving why he's considered one of the top comedians working today.