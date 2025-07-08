The Wanted to Perform Live at M Resort Spa Casino in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British-Irish boy band The Wanted will bring their highly anticipated The Wanted 2.0: Glad You Came North America Tour Part 1 to the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Tickets start at $23 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, July 11th at 10 a.m. here and here

Since bursting onto the global music scene in 2009, The Wanted has released chart-topping hits like “All Time Low,” “Heart Vacancy,” “Gold Forever,” “Lightning,” “Chasing The Sun,” “I Found You,” “Walks Like Rihanna,” “We Own The Night,” “Show Me Love (America),” and “Have Some Fun” featuring Pitbull and Afrojack. Their smash hit “Glad You Came” became an international sensation, landing in the Top 25 across more than 15 countries. Now, for the first time in over a decade, original members Max George and Siva Kaneswaran are reuniting to bring The Wanted back to North American stages.

Doors to the M Pavilion on October 18th will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino’s upcoming concerts, events, and special promotions, as well as to purchase tickets, please visit here.