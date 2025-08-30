The Smith Center Brings THE LION KING, SUFFS, and More as Part of 2025 Listings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is closing out 2025 with a spectacular array of Broadway musicals, jazz masters, legendary headliners, and family favorites, offering world-class entertainment for every taste. Tickets are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

As part of the Toyota Broadway Las Vegas® Series, audiences can look forward to major theatrical events direct from New York. The Tony Award®-winning musical Suffs arrives October 7–12, chronicling the brilliant and determined American women who fought for the right to vote. Later in the month, October 21–26, Stereophonic takes the stage—2024’s most Tony Award®-winning production. This critically acclaimed play dives into the highs and lows of a rock band in 1976, on the brink of superstardom, featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler. Then, from November 19–30, audiences can experience the global phenomenon of Disney’s The Lion King, with its breathtaking visuals, Tony®-winning direction by Julie Taymor, and iconic music by Elton John and Tim Rice.

Beyond Broadway, Reynolds Hall will host an impressive mix of music, dance, and cultural performances. Highlights include Straight No Chaser on September 5, Totally ’80s Symphonic! on September 12, and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán on September 15, celebrating its legendary legacy with the El Legado Tour 2025. On September 27, the Las Vegas Philharmonic brings back Bugs Bunny at the Symphony, pairing timeless Looney Tunes cartoons with a live orchestra. October brings guitarist Robin Trower (October 3) and Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet (October 17–19), while November features the Philharmonic’s Beethoven’s Fifth (November 1), underwater archaeologist Lisa Briggs with A Pirate’s Life for National Geographic Live (November 6), and the immersive Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert(November 8). Holiday traditions follow, including the Philharmonic’s A Very Vegas Christmas (December 6) and Nevada Ballet Theatre’s premiere of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® (December 13–28).

Meanwhile, Myron’s continues to shine as the Smith Center’s intimate venue for jazz, cabaret, and iconic voices. The fall lineup features The Lon Bronson Band, Michelle Johnson’s Spotlight – The Music of Icons, Serpentine Fire’s tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire, and guitar great Lee Ritenour. September also includes Spectrum, Frankie Moreno, Bob Anderson, and jazz tributes led by Clint Holmes and Jonathan Karrant. October and November bring an eclectic mix, from Billy Stritch’s solo show and Lucia Micarelli’s Anthropology to David Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra, Hawaiian music masters George Kahumoko Jr., Daniel Ho, and Tia Carrere, and jazz legend Arturo Sandoval. Audiences can also enjoy themed evenings like Michael Grimm’s A Night of Souls on October 30 and Naomi Mauro’s Gershwin tribute Rhapsody on November 4.

The holiday season at Myron’s offers an especially festive slate, with shows like Melody Sweets: ’Tis the Season!(December 5), Clint Holmes’ holiday concert (December 6–7), A Michael Grimm Christmas (December 9), Jonathan Karrant’s Christmas Wish (December 10), and David Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra with the Raiderettes (December 12). Other highlights include Kat Edmonson’s Holiday Swingin’! (December 13), Michelle Johnson’s Naughty and Nice(December 14), the Jazz Vegas Orchestra’s Nutcracker Suite (December 16), and Earl Turner’s Another Very Soulful Christmas (December 17–18). Frankie Moreno will close out the year with his signature holiday-themed performances, December 19–21.

With such a rich variety of performances—from Broadway blockbusters to intimate jazz sets—the Smith Center’s remaining 2025 calendar promises something unforgettable for every audience.