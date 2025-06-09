The Red Clay Strays to Play The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of music’s fastest-rising bands, The Red Clay Strays, has announced they will bring a one-night-only performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Performing their fan-favorite songs such as “Wondering Why” and “Wanna Be Loved,” and songs from their critically acclaimed sophomore album, Made by These Moments, the show is sure to prove why the band has become one of the most explosive genre-blending music groups. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

Formed in Mobile, AL in 2016, The Red Clay Strays touts Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar, keys), Drew Nix (electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass), John Hall (drums), and Sevans Henderson (keys).

This past year marked a record high for the group, signing to RCA Records and releasing Made by These Moments, filled with the band’s signature hybrid genre sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. The record marked the band’s first entry into the Billboard 200 and debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, helping to earn them the win for ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’ at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, their first Country Music Awards nomination for ‘Vocal Group of the Year,’ and their first Billboard Music Award win for ‘Top Country Group.’ Most recently, the band took home their first American Country Music Award for ‘New Duo or Group of the Year’ on May 8, 2025 at the 60th ACM Awards, adding to their list of highly-deserved accolades.

Photo Credit: Macie Coleman

