THE WIZARD OF OZ AT SPHERE Sets Halloween Costume Party Screenings

In celebration of Halloween, all ticketed guests are invited to dress in costume at three upcoming showings of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere. For the 10 pm show on October 30 and both shows on Halloween, guests of all ages can come walk the Yellow Brick Carpet as well as enjoy special treats. Costumes worn to The Wizard of Oz at Sphere must comply with all Sphere venue policies, including no costume masks. Please visit here for venue policies.

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere transports audiences into the Land of Oz alongside Dorothy and her friends,” said Bill Walshe, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Venue Operations & Development, Sphere. “This Halloween, the magic extends to the audience itself – where we invite fans of all ages to join us at Sphere and showcase their best costumes.”

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is a fully immersive experience and has multiple showtimes daily. Inside the main bowl, the original film, shot for a 4:3 movie screen in the 1930s, now fills Sphere’s interior display plane, which wraps up, over, and around the audience. In collaboration with Google and Magnopus, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere utilizes generative AI technologies alongside traditional visual effects to achieve the visuals that fit Sphere’s 16K resolution media plane.

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere marks the first time Sphere has produced a 4D experience of this size and scale. The 4D elements – the twister, butterflies, flying apples, snow, Winged Monkeys, and fire were all engineered to sync with the story unfolding on the screen. Check out photos and videos of the experience here.

The original 1939 musical film stars Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, the young Kansas girl dreaming of a life away from her family farm. What begins in dull black-and-white soon becomes a Technicolor extravaganza as Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away to the colorful world of Oz.