THE ROD EXPERIENCE Comes to the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino in October

Mark your calendars for a night to remember as THE ROD EXPERIENCE, featuring Carmine Appice and Rick St. James, will take over the stage inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, October 14, 2023. It’s not a tribute; it’s a trip back in time to the legendary period of Rod Stewart, created and spearheaded by Carmine who was part of it. Sit back and enjoy Rick St. James who is generally regarded as the world’s finest performer to play Rod as he looks the part, plays the role, and, most importantly, sings the part to a “T.” Tickets for THE ROD EXPERIENCE, starting at $20 plus taxes and fees, go on sale Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting Click Here or ticketmaster.com.



For seven years, Rod Stewart and Carmine Appice were close collaborators writing, recording, and thrilling millions of fans. Rod was at the very top of his game regarding chart success and sheer numbers of tickets sold worldwide. And by his side during those most crucial years was Carmine Appice. After seeing a recent Rod Stewart concert, Carmine said, “I miss playing those songs live.” So, he recreated the magic of that classic Rod Stewart show with THE ROD EXPERIENCE, which soon became an acclaimed Rod tribute starring Rick St. James as Rod Stewart.



The show is so close to what fans experienced in the late 70s and early 80s that the audience feels transported back to a time and place where the magic came alive for the first time. Carmine has assembled a cracker-jack collection of top-level players and even recreated the “all in white” look of Stewart’s stage design from those decades. The set list features Rod Stewart’s biggest hits from the era and the production includes multimedia elements and historical trivia. Among the classics performed are “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” the classic “Young Turks” (both co-written with Appice), “Sailing,” “You’re In My Heart,” “Passion,” “Tonight’s The Night,” “Hot Legs,” “Maggie May,” and many more!



Doors will open at 7 p.m. on October 14, 2023. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino events and promotions and to purchase tickets for THE ROD EXPERIENCE, please visit Click Here or ticketmaster.com.