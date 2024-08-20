THE GREAT GATSBY PARTY A New Year's Eve Extravaganza At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Transporting guests through the decades for one night only to ring in 2025, Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is set to host the most extravagant evening in Las Vegas during The Great Gatsby Party, designed to dazzle guests through the Roaring Twenties.

An evening filled with opulence, an eight-piece jazz band, burlesque dancers, aerialists, sparkling ball drop, champagne, and much more, The Great Gatsby Party is the country's premier New Year's Eve celebration.

A tradition of decadence in all regards, the overnight bash features luxurious offerings including a caviar sampling, bottomless bubbles, ‘20s-inspired custom cocktails and VIP options creating a truly transportive experience. Ladies are encouraged to take inspiration from flapper fashion including over-the-top fringe, feathers, and fur. Gentlemen are invited to attend in the era's finest such as a tuxedo or three-piece suit.

Admission tickets will begin at $250. Admission tickets with DJ pit access and preferred views of the main stage will begin at $350. Jay Gatsby tables begin at $500 per person. For more information, to purchase tickets and to reserve a table, please visit voltairelv.com.

Since opening in November 2023, Voltaire has quickly become a celebrity hot spot in Las Vegas, hosting some of the world's most prominent musical talent. The seductive venue offers an unparalleled night out on The Strip where guests can enjoy the pregame, main event and afterparty all in one spectacular place. Voltaire ushers in a new era of entertainment in Las Vegas that is not only elevated and transformative but immensely enjoyable.

