Steve Martin & Martin Short to Present Two-Night Engagement at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater in June 2022

Legendary comedians Steve Martin & Martin Short announced today a two-night engagement at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. On Friday, June 24, 2022 and Saturday, June 25, 2022, the titans of comedy will bring their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour to the intimate venue, allowing audiences to experience the iconic duo's chemistry and stage presence on a more personal level. Martin and Short will be joined by special guests Jeff Babko and Alison Brown & The Fair Weather Friends for both performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.



Ticket Information

2022 Performance Dates: June 24-25, 2022; Both shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $59.50 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Martin and Short's subversive and often self-deprecating humor is a reflection of the friendship they have forged both on and off-stage for over three decades. The masters of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation." The jokes in "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" come at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as Martin and Short mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.

For more information on this performance, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.