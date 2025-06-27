Spotlight: SOME LIKE IT HOT at Myron's at the Smith Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” - The New York Times Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.” Attendees Under 18: Children aged 5 and up with a ticket can attend performances at The Smith Center. However, based on content, this show is recommended for ages 12+, though you know what is most appropriate for your children. All patrons must have their own ticket, regardless of age. Patrons aged 16 or older may attend the performance without an accompanying adult with their parent’s or guardian’s permission.

