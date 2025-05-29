Spotlight: SAM HARRIS at The Smith Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sam Harris bares his heart and soul in his new show, “Beyond the Rainbow,” a nod to his legendary rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which put him on the map at age twenty-two, dazzling 25 million viewers a week for the entire premiere season of Star Search, the ground breaking show that preceded “American Idol” and The Voice”.

The show launched an astounding career which spans Broadway, television, records, and in concert. “Beyond the Rainbow” features Harris’ singular, definitive interpretations of Broadway, pop and standards by everyone from Sondheim to U2 and Kander & Ebb to Gaga and many more, along with his hilarious, self-effacing, and topical wit.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds