Spotlight: SAM HARRIS at The Smith Center

Sam Harris - Myrons at The Smith Center June 14.
Sam Harris bares his heart and soul in his new show, “Beyond the Rainbow,” a nod to his legendary rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which put him on the map at age twenty-two, dazzling 25 million viewers a week for the entire premiere season of Star Search, the ground breaking show that preceded “American Idol” and The Voice”.
The show launched an astounding career which spans Broadway, television, records, and in concert. “Beyond the Rainbow” features Harris’ singular, definitive interpretations of Broadway, pop and standards by everyone from Sondheim to U2 and Kander & Ebb to Gaga and many more, along with his hilarious, self-effacing, and topical wit.
Best Lighting Design - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos