Spotlight: HAMILTON at The Smith Center

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony® Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Attendees Under 18: Children aged 5 and up with a ticket can attend performances at The Smith Center. However, based on content, this show is recommended for ages 10+, though you know what is most appropriate for your children. The show contains some strong language and non-graphic adult situations.

All patrons must have their own ticket, regardless of age. Patrons aged 16 or older may attend the performance without an accompanying adult with their parent’s or guardian’s permission. Know Before You Go: This show's special effects include; haze, open flame, prop guns and gunshot sound effects. Please see signage in theater lobby for updated information.

