Sphere and NFL Collaborate on Custom Super Bowl Content For The Exosphere Created Exclusively By Sphere Studios

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) and the NFL have announced a collaboration that will see custom Super Bowl LVIII content, created exclusively by Sphere Studios, displayed on Sphere's fully programmable LED exterior – the Exosphere – throughout Super Bowl Week. As part of this, Sphere will also be featured in CBS Sports' coverage of Super Bowl LVIII on CBS and Paramount+.



“We welcome Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas, which continues to reinforce its place as a destination for the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, Marquee Events and Operations for MSG Entertainment, who oversees marquee events for Sphere. “As a new Las Vegas landmark, Sphere is recognized worldwide for its dynamic visuals, and we're proud to collaborate with the NFL on content that will captivate audiences both in Las Vegas and watching on CBS.”



“The Super Bowl and Sphere are two globally recognized brands, and together will showcase the power of this unparalleled digital canvas to bring fans together around Super Bowl LVIII,” said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President Brand Strategy & Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment. “The custom Super Bowl-themed content our Sphere Studios team created for the Exosphere will surprise and delight fans, adding a one-of-a-kind element to the first ever Las Vegas Super Bowl, and to the game broadcast.”



“In the short amount of time since its opening, Sphere has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in Las Vegas and we're thrilled about this collaboration in the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII,” said Peter O'Reilly, Executive Vice President, Club Business, League Events & International at the NFL. “There won't be a better place for the League and our family of official NFL partners to display their creative and message the thousands of fans descending upon Las Vegas for the biggest annual sports event in the world.”



Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas officially kicks off tomorrow, as does a slate of custom Exosphere content that will run throughout the week. Working in collaboration with the NFL, Sphere will display content including: a countdown clock leading up to kick-off on Sunday; a welcome visual that will serve as a beacon for the hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on Las Vegas; and key graphics highlighting the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. In celebration of Super Bowl history, Sphere will showcase all 57 Super Bowl rings, giving fans on the ground in Las Vegas an opportunity to pose in front of their team's ring. Throughout the game, content on the Exosphere will run live, in real time in response to action on the field.



During the game, the CBS Sports' broadcast of Super Bowl LVII will showcase Sphere. Both the Exosphere and the interior of Sphere will be featured as part of two curated moments in custom, one-of-a-kidn videos filmed at the venue that showcase the immersive capabilities of Sphere's 16K x 16K resolution interior display plane.



In celebration of Super Bowl LVIII, Sphere Studios created custom content that will run throughout the week. This includes, as part of its ongoing XO/Art program, commissions from legendary street artists to create custom art for the Exosphere that will run at various times this week.



In addition to custom NFL and Super Bowl content, some of the world's largest brands will have advertisements displayed on the Exosphere throughout Super Bowl Week.



The largest LED screen on Earth, the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors – creating a vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline.



About Sphere:

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue hosts original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.



About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue in Las Vegas opened in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

Photo credit: Sphere Entertainment