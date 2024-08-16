REAL BODIES Renews With Horseshoe Las Vegas For Another Five Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For eight years now, REAL BODIES: The Exhibition at Horseshoe Las Vegas has presented its thought-provoking exhibition of human anatomy, displaying more than 20 real, perfectly preserved human bodies and more than 200 anatomical specimens. As it commemorates its eighth anniversary in Las Vegas, its parent company, Imagine Exhibitions also announces its stay for another five years at the Horseshoe.

“REAL BODIES: The Exhibition is a must-see showcase of what makes us human, not only the incredible dissections of real human anatomy but also the deep emotional connections,” said Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “We're all about finding that greater sense between ourselves and our bodies, and are so proud and grateful to have had the opportunity to connect with the hundreds of thousands of people visiting us for the past eight years. We look forward the next five years where we can further harness that deeper sense of self to our guests, both new and returning.”

The number eight has long had significance in many cultures throughout time – from wealth and good fortune in Chinese culture, to balance and cosmic order in Hinduism and new beginnings in Christianity – the symbolism of eight is infinite. To honor the significance of its 8th anniversary, REAL BODIES is incorporating nods to the number eight throughout the exhibition, covering its significance and bringing it to further showcase how meanings from the spiritual to the symbolic tie into our physical and physiological bodies and are part of what makes us human.

To further add to the celebration, Imagine Exhibitions is passing it forward with a variety of $8 off offer for guests for the remainder of August. At REAL BODIES, adults will enjoy $8 off tickets, all guests will enjoy $8 off merchandise and $8 off *VR. To redeem, they can mention “Happy Anniversary!” at the box office or retail store, or use promo code 8YEARS when redeeming online at realbodiesvegas.com.

*VR Redemptions must take place at box office while tickets may still be placed online in order to receive both discounts. Additionally, the company is offering $8 off at its other Vegas properties, including $8 off adult tickets at Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure (dinosafari.com), also located at the Horseshoe, and $8 off adult tickets at Discovering King Tut's Tomb (kingtutvegas.com) located at the Luxor. The Cabinet of Curiosities bar and lounge located across from REAL BODIES is also offering $8 off signature cocktails. To redeem, guests can mention Happy Anniversary or use code 8YEARS on participating websites.

About REAL BODIES: The Exhibition

More than a simple display of human specimens, REAL BODIES: The Exhibition connects audiences to a deeper sense of what it means to be alive. Founded on anatomical, cultural and emotional narratives, the exhibition transforms the way we view the mysterious organism we all share - the human body - and reminds us of all the complexity and magic within us that we often take for granted. REAL BODIES digs deeper into the beauty of the body, mind, and soul than any other exhibition of its kind, and invites guests to explore the entire human experience from the first breath to the last.

REAL BODIES consists of dramatic and compelling galleries that offer unique perspectives on human anatomy and its importance to world cultures as well as the emotional expression embedded in each of our physiological functions. REAL BODIES presents the human body's unique systems through a series of interactive gallery displays to demonstrate the physical and physiological aspects of the human body. The exhibition pushes boundaries while seamlessly blending art, science, and emotion as a museum of the self. Exploring these systems within the body, REAL BODIES reveals deep synergy between breathing, hunger, the rhythm of the heart, love, motion, thought, and medicine that make a person unique.

REAL BODIES is open daily to all ages, beginning at 11 a.m. General admission ticket prices are $32.95 plus tax and service fees and can be purchased at the REAL BODIES box office, by phone at 702.777.2782 or online at RealBodiesVegas.com. Tickets for children ages 3-12 are available for $21 plus tax and service fees. Discounts are offered to military personnel, seniors, and locals with proper identification at the box office. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. REAL BODIES: The Exhibition is located on the lower level of Horseshoe Las Vegas at 3645 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109.

