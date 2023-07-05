Photos: Sphere in Las Vegas Illuminates Entire Exterior For The First Time

The Sphere's exterior for the first time on July 4, 2023.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino Photo 1 Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino
Photos: See Carrie Underwood Return to Las Vegas For 2023 Residency Photo 2 Photos: See Carrie Underwood Return to Las Vegas For 2023 Residency
Feature: VOCAL TAKEOFF Starring Stephanie Goetz Lands In Gatsby's Supper Club Photo 3 Feature: VOCAL TAKEOFF Starring Stephanie Goetz Lands In Gatsby's Supper Club
THE BEATLES LOVE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Will Perform Through 2024 at The Mirage Hotel & Casin Photo 4 THE BEATLES LOVE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Will Perform Through 2024 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

Last night, Sphere lit up the global stage with a captivating display of dynamic, animated content on the venue’s exterior – the Exosphere – transforming the Las Vegas skyline.

A signature feature of Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium, the Exosphere will showcase a wide range of artistic and branded content that will be seen not only by guests at Sphere and the 40+ million visitors to Las Vegas each year, but also is photographed and shared around the world on social media.

As part of a special show to celebrate the Fourth of July, for the first time ever, Sphere’s 580,000 square foot fully-programmable LED exterior – the largest LED screen on earth – was completely illuminated.

The show started with a welcome – “Hello World” – and was followed by dazzling fireworks and stars and stripes animations, before transitioning through a wide array of visual content, from vibrant underwater scenes to performances to vividly-textured lunar surfaces, putting on full display the versatility of this unparalleled canvas.

Guy Barnett, SVP Brand Strategy and Creative Development, said: “The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world. Last night’s show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere’s captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways.”

David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment and the MSG family of companies, said: “Sphere’s Exosphere is a 360-degree canvas for brand storytelling that will be seen around the world, offering our partners an unparalleled opportunity to become part of the greatest show on Earth. There’s nothing comparable to the impact from displaying innovative brand and immersive content on the world’s largest video screen. The extraordinary experiences we can create are only limited by imagination, and we’re thrilled to finally share with the world the spectacular potential of the Exosphere.”

The Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors – creating a vivid new landmark on the Las Vegas skyline.

The Fourth of July production was just the beginning for the Exosphere, as it will continue to display creative activations in coordination with major events in Las Vegas, with more content planned throughout the month. Later this year, the Exosphere will be prominently featured as part of Sphere’s opening in September with U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, as well as during the first Sphere Experience, Postcard from Earth directed by Darren Aronofsky, in October.

In November, during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Sphere will have a prime position along the circuit to showcase the Exosphere to a global audience – in-person and on TV – as well as significant exposure through planned takeovers of the Exosphere for race-related content, activations and advertising. Eventually, the Exosphere will display a wide range of artistic and branded content daily, from rituals such as sunrise and sunset, to impactful brand campaigns, to delightful moments running at set times.

The Exosphere was developed by an interdisciplinary team of creative, production, technology, and software experts at Sphere Studios – the immersive content studio dedicated to creating live entertainment experiences exclusively for Sphere. Sphere Studios partnered with Montreal-based SACO Technologies, an industry leader in solid-state LED video lighting and media solutions, to design and manufacture the Exosphere’s unique LED display.

The Studios team also worked with 7thSense, a creative software and technology company specializing in high profile media-based attractions, to deliver programming onto the Exosphere using their advanced media server, pixel processing, and show control technologies, in continuation of a decade-long partnership with MSG. The content for the Fourth of July show was designed and developed by Sphere Studios’ experienced in-house Creative Services team.

Chekc out the photos here:

Photos: Sphere in Las Vegas Illuminates Entire Exterior For The First Time

Photos: Sphere in Las Vegas Illuminates Entire Exterior For The First Time

Photos: Sphere in Las Vegas Illuminates Entire Exterior For The First Time

Photos: Sphere in Las Vegas Illuminates Entire Exterior For The First Time

Photos: Sphere in Las Vegas Illuminates Entire Exterior For The First Time

Photos: Sphere in Las Vegas Illuminates Entire Exterior For The First Time

Credit: Sphere Entertainment 



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
MICHAEL JACKSON ONE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Celebrates 10 Years at Mandalay Bay Resort and Cas Photo
MICHAEL JACKSON ONE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Celebrates 10 Years at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

On June 29th, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil celebrated a decade of sensational performances at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with a special anniversary show in front of a sold-out audience filled with VIPs and longtime fans.

2
LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates 40 Years As Longest Running Show In Las Vegas With Opening N Photo
LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates 40 Years As Longest Running Show In Las Vegas With Opening Night Of All-New Production 

What started as just a six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace in 1983, Legends in Concert became the longest-running show in Las Vegas history with 40 years of legendary entertainment and over 22,000 performances and counting.  

3
Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino Photo
Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino

What started in 1983 as just a six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace, Legends in Concert became the longest-running show in Las Vegas history. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Legends in Concert will present a limited engagement of Legendary Divas at The Orleans Hotel and Casino through July 8.

4
EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July Photo
EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July

Award-winning producer and choreographer Jennifer Romas is thrilled to bring her slightly indecent and sexually suggestive new production, Exxcite: The Show, to The Duomo Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'
Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'
SUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food NetworkSUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food Network
TNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global AdventureTNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global Adventure

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You