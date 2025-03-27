Photos: Jordan Von Haslow Opens The Playhouse Series At Modern Showrooms With HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NAT 'KING' COLE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, March 20th, the brand-new Playhouse Series at Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort launched in style with the opening performance of Happy Birthday, Nat 'King' Cole! starring the incomparable Jordan von Haslow. See photos from the show.

Held in the Pegasus Showroom, the show kicked off the series with a stunning musical tribute to the legendary crooner, blending rich storytelling and masterful vocals with a fresh flair that left the audience captivated.

Lisa Gay, Creative Director of the Playhouse Series, expressed her enthusiasm: “Jordan brought a level of elegance, originality, and soul to the stage that was simply electric. This is exactly why Pete Housley and I launched the Playhouse Series—to present performances that feel different, fresh, and unlike anything typically seen in Las Vegas.” Accompanied by a stellar band—RJ Keyz (piano), Brahm Sheray (bass), Angelo Stokes (drums), David Hart (guitar), and Dan Johnson (trumpet)—von Haslow's performance was further elevated by a surprise comedic turn from newcomer Carl Richey as an apathetic gondolier.

Due to overwhelming response, an encore performance has been announced for Thursday, June 19th. Tickets will go on sale soon.

