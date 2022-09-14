Park West Gallery Reveals Final Three Artists For Second Annual Made In Vegas Art Competition

The Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has revealed the final three artists for the second annual Made in Vegas art competition. Selected after nearly two weeks of public voting, the final three artists were selected amongst hundreds of submissions, representing some of the most talented and innovative artists living in Las Vegas. The Made in Vegas finalists are competing for the offer of a prestigious, year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, as well as the opportunity to display their work on the walls of Park West Gallery at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and other art world legends.



The Made in Vegas champion will now be chosen by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives, including world-famous artist and Las Vegas native Michael Godard, Executive Vice President of Park West Gallery John Block, Park West Gallery Las Vegas Directors Brandon Zeadow and Isabella Kowalski, and more.



The final three artists currently have their work on display inside Park West Gallery at the Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace and the ultimate Made in Vegas winner will be announced next week.



The final three artists include:

Chris Elliman - daftpixel.com/artist-commentary

- daftpixel.com/artist-commentary Ziggy O'Leary - ziggysartstudio.com

Zoltan (The Art of OZ) - instagram.com/the_art_of_oz_official



Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037. Keep up with Park West Gallery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube at @ParkWestGallery