PLAYSTATION | THE CONCERT To Come To The Smith Center In 2026

PlayStation | The Concert, a groundbreaking live music event that brings the most iconic gaming soundtracks to life, live onstage will stop at The Smith Center for one night only on February 1, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

The thrilling production combines the breathtaking music and visuals from nine legendary video game titles into one unforgettable experience. PlayStation | The Concert transports fans into the epic worlds of games that have not only captivated its players but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks: God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, Astro Bot, Journey, Helldivers 2, Bloodborne and Uncharted.

PlayStation | The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multilayered visuals, immersive surround sound and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments. At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuoso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair.

The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima) and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a deeply immersive live concert experience.

For more than three decades, PlayStation has been at the cutting edge of gaming, setting new standards for innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences to millions around the world. The games featured in this tour aren't just titles; they're cultural touchstones that have reshaped the entertainment landscape.

Now, with video game music stepping into the global spotlight, PlayStation | The Concert is poised to redefine what a music experience can be. The ultimate video game concert experience embodies PlayStation's innovative spirit and pushes the limits of what's possible.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

