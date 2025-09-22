Nikki Glaser and David Spade Bring New Las Vegas Residency to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy favorites Nikki Glaser and David Spade are teaming up for a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, returning to the Las Vegas Strip over three holiday weekends in 2026.

Citi is the official card of Nikki Glaser and David Spade at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for the following six shows can be purchased online , with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Weekend: January 16 & 17, 2026

Memorial Day Weekend: May 22 & 23, 2026

Labor Day Weekend: September 4 & 5, 2026