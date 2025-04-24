New Kids On The Block Unveil Las Vegas Residency Experiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block kick off the countdown to their highly anticipated debut Las Vegas residency, “THE RIGHT STUFF,” in celebration of this year’s annual New Kids On The Block Day.

The honorary NKOTB Day has been celebrated annually since April 24, 1989, when it was officially declared a holiday by former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis. Fans are encouraged to celebrate NKOTB Day on social media by sharing their favorite Blockhead memories and posting their favorite NKOTB moments on social media.

“THE RIGHT STUFF” Las Vegas Residency will launch at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 20, 2025, for a run of 24 incredible shows through February 2026. Tickets for the following shows are on sale now here.

Residency Dates:

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Feb. 2026: 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

The NKOTB are deep into the creative process of bringing the residency to the state-of-the-art Dolby Live at Park MGM. The band is hard at work rehearsing, promising a production fully unique to Las Vegas, and designed to immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship. THE RIGHT STUFF will be the ultimate New Kids On The Block celebration, jam-packed with their biggest hits and many surprises in store for their dedicated fans.

As the New Kids have been dedicated to gearing up for the residency, they are excited to announce new experiences and fun activities in Vegas. BLOCKHEAD HQ will be the ultimate hang out spot for all Blockheads while in Vegas for the residency. There will be exclusive merch, NKOTB photo ops, exhibits filled with iconic memorabilia, live entertainment, NKOTB-themed food & drink, the Formless Beauty by Jenny McCarthy Pop-Up Experience: Fan Makeovers Live! and many more surprises in store. You never know who may pop in to Blockhead HQ. Located conveniently on property at Park MGM, admission will be free to the public. The New Kids are expected to announce more details and additional activations in the coming weeks.

NKOTB are also excited to announce THE RIGHT STUFF Afterparty Experience hosted by Donnie Wahlberg. The Afterparty Experience will take place on select Saturday nights - June 21, June 28 and July 5 at On The Record, speakeasy and club, located inside Park MGM. More information, including a lineup of special guest DJs, is expected to be announced soon. Tickets to the Afterparty Experience will be sold separately.

2025 also marks the 35th anniversary of NKOTB’s hit album Step by Step, and to commemorate this milestone, the band has announced an epic reissue of the album, out June 13. Step by Step, originally released on June 5, 1990, reached number one on the Billboard 200 and spawned classic NKOTB hits including title track “Step by Step” and “Tonight.” The 35th anniversary reissue featuring bonus material will be released by Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment and will be available on June 13 in multiple formats. Tracklists and product configurations can be found below. Pre-order the reissue HERE.

Starting today, you can also let the New Kids On The Block soothe you to sleep with their brand-new Sleep Story, “Step By Step To Sleep”, available exclusively on Calm. The New Kids are Calm’s first-ever boy band collaboration. The band will guide listeners to sleep with their personal tips, stories & routines, all infused with their classic NKOTB charm. To listen to the New Kids’ Calm Sleep Story, go to https://cal.mn/NKOTB.

New Kids On The Block have also released two new live performance videos to celebrate NKOTB Day with their fans. Watch “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” HERE and “Magic Summer Medley” HERE, both live from their 2024 Magic Summer Tour.

New Kids have sold out and headlined the iconic Fenway Park three times and continue to represent their hometown of Boston with pride. They have sold millions of concert tickets around the world since their return. They have traveled with their fans on NKOTB cruises, as well as held the first-ever NKOTB fan convention, BLOCKCON.

About New Kids On The Block

New Kids On The Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide -- including back-to-back international #1 songs, 1988’s Hangin’ Tough and 1990’s Step By Step -- and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.” The group which started with humble Boston beginnings grew to shatter concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold out stadiums throughout the world. Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold out arenas, have sold nearly 4 million tickets and have doubled their crowd sizes. The Boston natives have been bestowed with their very own, “New Kids on the Block Day,” an honor not many can claim, and have played Fenway three times before.

The group solidified their place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since reuniting and will continue representing Boston on their journey long into the future. Their first full-length studio album in 11 years, Still Kids, was released last year to praise from fans and critics alike. Their highly anticipated debut Las Vegas residency, THE RIGHT STUFF, will take place on select dates from June 20 – July 5, 2025, November 1 – November 15, 2025 & February 14 – February 28, 2026 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Photo credit: Austin Hargrave

