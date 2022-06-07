Nate Bargatze Returns To Encore Theater With THE RAINCHECK TOUR

Fan favorite comedian and frequent Wynn Las Vegas performer Nate Bargatze will make a two-night return this fall with The Raincheck Tour. Celebrated for his clean and relatable comedic style, Bargatze will present back-to-back shows at Encore Theater on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 and Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Tickets for these performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world class magician, whose influence is seen on his 2015 debut Comedy Central special, Full Time Magic and his debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his highly anticipated second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his weekly podcast, Nateland. Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire's "Best New Comedians" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015.

Bargatze is currently on his The Raincheck Tour and tickets can be found at https://natebargatze.com/