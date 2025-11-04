Matteo Lane to Return to Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Comedian Matteo Lane will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a one-night-only stand-up performance of his Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up! tour on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Following his sold-out debut at the venue in 2023, Lane brings his sharp wit and musical flair back to the stage for another unforgettable night of comedy.

Lane is a multifaceted talent known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility. Hailing from Chicago, Lane's comedic journey has taken him from New York City comedy clubs to sold-out performances across the globe.

Matteo Lane's stand-up specials are a major draw, with his “Hair Plugs & Heartache” and the fan-favorite “The Advice Special” garnering millions of views. His latest special for Hulu, “The Al Dente Special,” debuted in May 2025.

Named one of Variety's “Top Ten Comics to Watch,” and praised by The Advocate as “bold and unflinchingly genuine,” Lane draws inspiration from personal experiences and everyday life. On screen, his recent credits include the Amazon Original film “Upgraded,” the Netflix series “Survival of the Thickest,” the feature film “Molli & Max in the Future,” and Netflix's all-queer stand-up special, “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution.”