March FIRST FRIDAY Features 'ArtUOk? Theme, New Footprint

The theme for the March 7, 2025, First Friday is ARTUOK?. This month's theme focuses on mental health awareness, highlighting how creativity is a necessary tool in coping with big emotions.

Several nonprofits are present this month to share resources available to our community, including FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment), American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Inspiring Children Foundation, Southern Nevada Veterans Advocacy Council, Love Yourself Foundation, and more. The 3rd annual ARTUOK? event at Historic Fifth Street School will take place on March 22nd from 10am-2pm.

The First Friday footprint has moved to Main Street with the Art Walk remaining on Boulder Avenue (adjacent to the Arts Factory) and then flowing onto Main Street. This change allows First Friday to stay in the Arts District during the planned construction projects. The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated one hundred First Friday artists and craftspeople.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are on Main Street closest to Charleston Ave. The new footprint: Main Street from Charleston to Coolidge with art walk area on Boulder to First Street (see map).

COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist – Juan Muniz, Vegas based artist showcases his pop art – Muniz conceptualized a collection of original characters, most notably Felipe the Bunny, an anthropomorphic little bunny who is depicted in everyday circumstances of hope, joy and challenge. Born in Mexico and raised in Southern California, Juan Muniz is a toy designer, muralist and fine artist with an art career spanning over 15 years. He has shown his unique style of art – a mixture of pop art, pop surrealism, animation and lowbrow - in galleries from locales such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Japan, San Francisco, and Taipei.

First Friday Artist Residency – Nancy Good, well-known local artist, is one of the current artists, bringing a depth of experience to the program. Andrea Knox joins Nancy Good in the residency program for the next few months.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday, and we honor her with a monthly space given for free – this month features a local young maker.

Entertainment – Enjoy the First Friday entertainment from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. We are introducing a new Indie Music Stage featuring young local musicians that write their own lyrics.

Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks featured.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information 1000 Commerce and 500 South Casino Center with a FREE shuttle directly to the event. IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots – you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or if you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

MARCH 7TH FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event: Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists' booths at the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district – Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun – there is always something fun for the whole family on First Friday. In August, there are several interactive community art projects throughout the footprint.

Music – From 5:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the new First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.

