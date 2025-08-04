MARRIAGE CAN BE MURDER Dinner Show Finds New Home At Rio Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marriage Can Be Murder Dinner Show, Las Vegas’ longest-running interactive theatrical experience, will launch a new residency at the Rio Hotel & Casino beginning August 28. Performances will take place nightly at 7 p.m. inside The Venue at Masquerade Village. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at marriagecanbemurder.com.

The new engagement at Rio comes with an all-new storyline titled Ex’s & Oh’s, a fully immersive four-course dinner with hors d’oeuvres, and the return of the signature audience participation that has made the show a local favorite. Guests can expect rotating themes every three months, ensuring a fresh experience each season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Marriage Can Be Murder to the iconic Rio Las Vegas,” said John Bentham, producer and co-founder of Ivory Star Productions. “The property’s revitalization provides the perfect backdrop for the next evolution of our show.”

Each ticket includes dinner and the show, with tiered seating options:

RIP Seating includes guaranteed participation in the show, premium seating, four-course meal, alcoholic beverage, souvenir items, and more.

VIP Seating includes priority seating, four-course meal, and a Jello shot syringe (alcoholic or not).

Regular Seating includes the full dinner experience with non-alcoholic beverage.

A new Killer Date Night Kit add-on is available for $20, offering souvenir photos, mystery tools, and playful extras like fingerprint ink and temporary tattoos.

Co-creator and executive chef Eric Post shared, “We’ve completely reimagined our menu to complement every twist and turn of the mystery. Each course is timed to the action—it’s not just dinner, it’s dining through the plot.”

Ideal for ages 12 and up, Marriage Can Be Murder combines comedy, mystery, and interactive fun as guests take part in solving a theatrical whodunit alongside eccentric characters and unexpected clues.