MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas Welcomes Six New Performers From International Productions For A Limited Time

The Las Vegas stage spectacular turned global sensation, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will welcome six new cast members from international productions of the hit show for a limited time starting March 16. Tickets starting at $49 are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

Joining the Las Vegas production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE for a limited time includes Berlin engagement cast members: South African-born Kalon Badenhorst and Macedonia native Burim Jusufi; original London cast member and Berlin performer: Edson Juarez of Texas; and first Australian national tour cast members: Jake Paul Green of Perth, Nick Phillips of Melbourne, and Blake Varga of Sunshine Coast. The group can be seen on the Vegas stage alongside original and fan favorite cast members through early May 2022.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE has thrilled more than one million guests around the world, with shows currently running in Las Vegas and London and past engagements in Berlin and Australia. Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is based on the hit films "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL," and inspired HBO Max's newest reality series "Finding Magic Mike." A reimagined version of the flagship production reopened in a custom-built theater inside the newly renovated SAHARA Las Vegas in September 2021, offering audiences a bigger, sexier, and more personalized experience than ever before.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE performs in the Magic Mike Theater at SAHARA Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and is dark Monday and Tuesday. For tickets, meet and greet opportunities, and more information, visit MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-633-0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com.