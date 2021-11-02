LEGENDS IN CONCERT Goes Country This Holiday Season Debuting Legends of Country at Tropicana Las Vegas

Las Vegas' longest-running and most-awarded tribute show, is ready to celebrate the holidays as they launch their annual Holiday show in Las Vegas.

This season features The Strip debut of Legends of Country and will pay tribute to some of the biggest icons and luminaries in country music history, together on one stage. Audiences can expect to hear signature hits from the stars that made them legendary, and holiday classics that they recorded during their illustrious careers.

This year's production is more spectacular than ever with dazzling tributes by Stacey Whitton Summers as she pays homage to Shania Twain, Chad Collins as Luke Bryan, and Dean Simmons as country music superstar Garth Brooks. The show also includes a special appearance by Karen Hester, currently featured on the E! Hit television show Clash Of The Cover Bands, as the loveable Dolly Parton.

Just as the Radio City Rockettes have become synonymous with the holiday season in New York City, the annual holiday show at Legends in Concert has become a must-see holiday festivity in Las Vegas. A dynamic blockbuster opening number begins the festivities with The Brian Setzer Orchestra's rendition of "Jingle Bells." For the big finale, the entire cast will perform "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and the Legends band brings music memories to life with a sensational tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Christmas Eve in Sarajevo" ("Carol of the Bells"), that brings the magic of the season to Tropicana Las Vegas.

This very special holiday production at Legends in Concert begins November 26 and continues through December 30. Legends in Concert performs at Tropicana Las Vegas Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees). Bottle service is available in the VIP booths, starting at just $45. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com.

Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including "Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the "Casino Production Show of the Year," at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

For more information about Legends in Concert, visit LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM.