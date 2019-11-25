LADIES NIGHT OUT Comedy Tour Brings The Laughs To Paris Las Vegas

The Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour has played sold-out shows across the United States and now they're coming to the entertainment capital of the world for a one-night-only tour stop on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas. Celebrity host NeNe Leakes leads an all-star lineup of talent including Adele Givens, special guests Loni Love, Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley and B Simone - a cast of comediennes sure to leave audiences cracking up.

Tickets are now on sale for Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour at Paris Las Vegas with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Tickets begin at $39, plus additional taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469. A limited number of meet & greets with the performers are available for purchase. For groups of 10 or more call 866-574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.

NeNe Leakes was the breakout star of Bravo's hit reality show, "Real Housewives of Atlanta". In addition to "Housewives", she's had a recurring role on "Glee" and was a series regular on Ryan Murphy's "The New Normal" on NBC. She starred on Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" on Broadway in the role of 'Madame' and has recently finished a Broadway run on "Chicago" in the role of 'Mama Morton'. Adele Givens' fans proclaim her the Queen of Comedy. The title is well deserved with credits on projects such as Russell Simmons' "Def Comedy Jam, The All Stars of Def Comedy Jam," "Showtime at the Apollo," "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "HBO Comedy Half-Hour," and "Comedy Central Presents." In the ten plus years since she began doing comedy full time, Loni Love has found her niche on "The Real", as well as the recurring guest DJ on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Love also co-hosts the Café Mocha radio show with rapper MC Lyte and made many television appearances on Entertainment Tonight and E! Loni has appeared in myriad movies including "Mother's Day," "Paul Blart Mall Cop 2," and "Soul Plane." Sherri Shepherd's magnetic personality and hilarious sense of humor are what she is best known for. She is the former co-host of the television talk-show "The View," but has also had a successful career as an actor, producer and stand-up comic. Kym Whitley began living her dream as a standup comedian in Hollywood. Whitley made a name for herself with her smooth transition as a talented, comedic actress in numerous TV shows, such as ABC's "My Wife and Kids", CBS's "Two Broke Girls", Disney's "That's So Raven", TV Land's "Soul Man" and HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." B Simone splashed onto the scene as a fixture on the hit MTV show Wild N' Out and has since grown her clout as a touring stand-up comic and hilarious social media influencer.





