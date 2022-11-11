JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Returns To Myron's At The Smith Center
Jim Caruso's Cast Party (with Billy Stritch at the piano) will make a triumphant return to Las Vegas on Friday, November 18 at 7pm. The "extreme open mic" will take place at Myron's at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas.
Over the years, Cast Party Las Vegas has been the place for impromptu performances by Donny Osmond, Clint Holmes, Susan Anton, Jane Monheit, Frankie Moreno, Keith Thompson, Eric Jordan Young, Brent Barrett, Chadwick Johnson, Mark Shunock, CJ Emmons, Reva Rice, Giada Valenti, Jonathan Karrant, Fifth Avenue, Amanda King, Travis Cloer, Ruby Lewis, and so many more!
Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past eighteen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. In the past, Party-ers have been thrilled by impromptu performances by Liza Minnelli, Ariana Grande, Tony Bennett, Michael Feinstein, Natalie Cole, Donny Osmond, Carol Channing, Charlie Puth, Jeffrey Osborne, Larry Gatlin, and thousands more. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Caruso and Stritch have taken the Party on the road, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY
With Billy Stritch at the Piano
Myron's at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas
Friday, November 18 at 7pm
