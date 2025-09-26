ILLENIUM Extending Concert Run at Las Vegas' Sphere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to overwhelming demand, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum producer, songwriter, and artist ILLENIUM is extending ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY AT SPHERE with additional shows on April 2, 3, and 4. These join previously announced dates March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 & 14, 2026, extending to a nine-night run.

Presented by Live Nation, ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY AT SPHERE is on sale now. The dates support the release of his new album ODYSSEY on Republic Records, set to arrive soon. Ticketing information can be found here.

ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY AT SPHERE will be the only place fans will be able to experience ILLENIUM’s forthcoming sixth studio album live. In bringing his vision to life, ILLENIUM is working with Berlin-based animation studio Woodblock, which is executing the creative and technical production of the show.

Music featured in the ODYSSEY show will include his newly released single “Forever” with Tom Grennan and Alna and “In My Arms” with HAYLA which already has reeled in over 9.1 million Spotify streams.

Sphere’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience and the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound.

Pre-sale tickets for ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY will be available starting Tuesday, September 23 at 10am PT and general on-sale begins on Friday, September 26 at 10am PT. All ticketing information can be found here.

As of, September 18 Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is offering official VIP concert hotel experience packages, including premium tickets, a stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - and more perks that are exclusive to Vibee guests. For more information or to purchase a Vibee package, please visit here.

About ILLENIUM

ILLENIUM is a GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum artist, producer, and songwriter who has notched three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart, beginning with the Gold-certified Ascend [2019], Fallen Embers [2021], and Il[2023].

Along the way, he delivered a string of hits, including the 2x-Platinum “Good Things Fall Apart” [feat. Jon Bellion], Platinum “Feel Good” [feat. Daya] with Gryffin and “Takeaway” with The Chainsmokers, Gold-certified “In Your Arms” with X Ambassadors and “Crashing” [feat Bahari]. Fallen Embers received a GRAMMY® nomination in the category of “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” and took home “Top Dance/Electronic Music Album” at the Billboard Music Awards.

He’s established himself as a chameleonic presence collaborating with musicians across genres including Teddy Swims, JVKE, iann dior, Spiritbox, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Avril Lavigne. Beyond igniting the stage at festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza, he entered the history books with his “Trilogy” stadium concert series. In 2021, he became “the first electronic dance music artist to headline a football stadium” when he took over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Two years later, he led “the largest non-festival dance music concert in North America ever” at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Finally, 2024 saw him pack two nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Jason Siegel